Xherdan Shaqiri comments on his injury problems at Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri scored for Liverpool in midweek, as he helped them to victory in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has told the London Evening Standard that he has been suffering with an injury which was ‘very dangerous’ this season.

Shaqiri made his first start of the campaign for Liverpool on Wednesday evening, as the Reds battered Everton 5-2.

Shaqiri scored on the night and reminded everyone in Anfield just how much quality he possesses with an excellent performance.

It was a fine way to end what has been a really frustrating period for Shaqiri, who has been suffering badly with a calf injury.

And the Liverpool winger said: “I’ve been injured [but] thank God I don’t have knee problems or something. I had some muscle problems so I just needed a few weeks to recover well.

“The calf is very dangerous to get a reinjury and I had this so obviously it was not nice but I stayed positive and tried to come back.”

Liverpool’s win over Everton has re-established their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp made multiple changes to his starting line-up for the contest, but the Reds showed their strength in depth by picking up the three points.

Shaqiri could now have an important role to play at Liverpool over the coming weeks, as Klopp’s side face a busy fixture schedule.

Liverpool have domestic and European commitments over the festive period, and Klopp will surely have to rotate his side to keep every player fresh.