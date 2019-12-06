'He's like Raul': Conor Coady raves about Wolves teammate Patrick Cutrone

Wolverhampton Wanderers won at Molineux in midweek as Patrick Cutrone grabbed the second for Wolves late on.

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady has spoken highly of Molineux teammate Patrick Cutrone following the Italian's second Premier League goal in midweek (official Wolves website).

Wolves hosted West Ham at Molineux and opened the scoring through Leander Dendoncker, who surged into the box to slot home from Joao Moutinho's corner kick midway through the first half.

Cutrone then came off the bench and was on hand to collect Pedro Neto's pass - Jonny having gone on a superb run beforehand - and slot home to put the Molineux side fifth in the Premier League table.

The £16million signing (Independent) now has three goals and four assists in all competitions (Transfermarkt) and Coady was impressed with his teammate's finishing, attitude and all-round game, comparing him to fellow Wolves star Raul Jimenez.

"I was made up for Cutro to get his goal," Coady told the official Wolves website. "He did really well when he came on and to get that goal is huge. He took it so well - they're so difficult for goalkeepers when they go through people's legs.

"His finish was brilliant but it's not just that - he works so hard for the team. He's like Raul - he works his socks off and he brings so much to the team, so it's brilliant that we had him to come on."

Cutrone joined Wolves in the summer from AC Milan on a four-year deal, the club's second deal of the summer following the arrival of Jesus Vallejo from Real Madrid, and to date he has made 21 appearances in the old gold (Transfermarkt).

Up next for Nuno Espirito Santo's side is a trip to Brighton on Sunday.