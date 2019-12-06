Why does everyone hate YouTube Rewind 2019? Check out these Twitter reactions!

After last year's edition was slammed, they decided to make some changes.

YouTube Rewind 2019 has arrived, and needless to say, it hasn't gone down well.

This year, they have decided to ditch the whole original video segments thing and have instead decided to offer users a montage of moments from the year passed.

Interestingly, last year's edition proved to be the most disliked video on YouTube - like ever, seriously.

According to Variety, Kevin Allocca - head of culture and trends at YouTube - expressed in an interview: "We heard a lot of feedback that the video last year didn’t reflect people’s experience on YouTube."

He continued: "Rewind has always been a moment to celebrate the big things that happened on YouTube and document the end of the year. People feel a real sense of ownership of what they create on the platform.”

So, with that being said, why aren't people happy with it?

Why does everyone hate YouTube Rewind 2019?

There are a number of reasons, really.

The major reason seems to be that people think they've simply copied WatchMojo's format, as it essentially just offers a montage of videos in a countdown format, keeping the videos it showcases short and snappy. As a result, some have argued it feels as though they haven't put much effort or thought into it.

Then there are arguments that it favours hits over talent, and that it chooses to highlight work that doesn't need it, rather than that which would benefit from the support.

At the time of writing it has 1.1m likes, overweighed by a staggering 2.2m dislikes.

Don't just take it from us though, as there are a range of reactions to the video on Twitter to check out...

Twitter reactions to YouTube Rewind

Check out some reactions to it below:

Did YouTube hire Watchmojo to do YouTube Rewind this year? — Gigguk (@GiggukAZ) December 6, 2019

'Bro can I copy your homework'



'Yeah.But Don't make it too obvious'#YouTubeRewind pic.twitter.com/QvnZWkvLoz — Pruuuuthvi (@PruthWEAK) December 6, 2019

Youtube: so, last year’s #YouTubeRewind was the most disliked video, so in this year’s one we are going to make it better



Youtube Rewind 2019: *1m likes, 2m dislikes*



Youtube: pic.twitter.com/sysJlUlhVz — (@nachitoodz) December 6, 2019

The @youtube rewind is pathetic. You have an entire year to plan for a video that could highlight so many of the truly magnificent creators on this beautiful platform & instead make it a self-indulgent pity-play to highlight the already clearly highlighted videos?? What... — Elton Castee (@EltonCastee) December 6, 2019

Pretty disappointed in YouTube rewind tbh.. very out of touch. There’s more to creating than numbers! We need to give people credit for their effort/talent, not how much attention they get. very cool people were given recognition in the vid but for the wrong reasons I feel... :/ — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) December 6, 2019

Jake Paul goes in on YouTube Rewind

It's not just rattled YouTube fans, but the titans of the platform too.

That's right - even Jake Paul has something bad to say about it. In a recent Twitter post, he argued: "YouTube rewind was awful. Basically a top 10 video on steroids but we learned nothing about those videos if we hadn’t seen them. It was basically a terrible music video?"

He continued: "Idea: YouTube should bring in and meet with creators every year to help them come up with the rewind..." He even added to his stance in the comments: "They even said it in the intro 'because you’re better at this then we are' ... SOOO LET US HELP instead of making ANOTHER terrible rewind.. (I'm not even saying me) I’m just saying utilize the amazing people & storytellers on your platform who understand YOUTUBE. So it’s organic!"

It seems a lot of people share his views.

