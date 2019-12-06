What is a dotard? North Korea's Kim Jong-un renews attack on Donald Trump

Paul Fogarty
Paul Fogarty Profile
The war of words between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un has reignited.

Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un are two of the most contentious world leaders on planet Earth. 

The former was elected into the White House among allegations of Russian collusion while the other is a hereditary dictator who was born into absolute power.

The pair have had a hugely love-hate relationship since Donald Trump came into power. 

We've seen the pair posing for photos on the North/South border in Korea but have also had reports of the North Korean leader calling Trump a 'dotard' on more than one occasion. 

Well, as pressure mounts on Donald Trump in the US, Kim Jong-un has renewed his use of the phrase but what exactly does it mean? 

What a week for Donald Trump

The week began in rather light-hearted fashion for Donald Trump as he attended the NATO summit in London, celebrating 70 years of the alliance.

However, after a video emerged of several world leaders including Boris Johnson, France's Emmanuel Macron and Canda's Justin Trudeau joking about the President, Trump promptly departed the summit, calling Trudeau 'two-faced' in the process.

On a more pressing note for Donald Trump, it was announced on December 5th that the impeachment proceedings against him would be going ahead, which would see the President have his ability to lead stripped from him. 

North Korea renews dotard insult

In foreign matters, Donald Trump has once again come under fire from the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

After initially using the phrase dotard back in 2017, the Korean dictator has threatened to resume his war of words with the US President after Donald Trump is reported to have reverted to calling the Korean leader Rocket Man in recent days and weeks as tensions between the two countries rise once again.

What is a dotard?

The phrase dotard is not one that's used all that much these days which is why Kim Jong-un's use of the word has caught peoples' attention.

Unsurprisingly, the definition of a dotard is "an old person, especially one who has become physically weak or whose mental faculties have declined."

While it's hard to personally argue against the use of the word dotard, this war of words is hardly fitting for a pair of national leaders. 

Whether or not these two titans of global politics will ever show the gravitas of their positions remains to be seen.

