West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham United fans react to Roberto exit rumours

John Verrall
Replacement goalkeeper Roberto of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on September 28, 2019 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United will reportedly try and offload Roberto in the January transfer window.

West Hams goalkeeper Roberto dejected during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground, London on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

West Ham United fans think that the club are being far too optimistic trying to find a buyer for Roberto.

The Guardian claim that West Ham want to sell Roberto in January, with the Hammers hoping that a Turkish club could come in for the hapless goalkeeper.

However, West Ham fans fear that no suitors will emerge for Roberto, who has been nothing short of abject during his time at the London Stadium so far.

Roberto was brought in to West Ham to provide competition for Lukasz Fabianski, but he has proven to be well short of the quality required to play in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old has been hugely error prone, after getting his chance following an injury to Fabianski.

 

Third choice goalkeeper David Martin has had to be called into West Ham’s first-team in recent weeks, after Roberto’s series of woeful performances.

The Guardian claim that Roberto’s terrible form at West Ham has also put transfer chief Mario Husillos under pressure at the London club, and he could also depart sooner rather than later.

John Verrall

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

