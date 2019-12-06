West Ham United fans react to Roberto exit rumours

West Ham United will reportedly try and offload Roberto in the January transfer window.

West Ham United fans think that the club are being far too optimistic trying to find a buyer for Roberto.

The Guardian claim that West Ham want to sell Roberto in January, with the Hammers hoping that a Turkish club could come in for the hapless goalkeeper.

However, West Ham fans fear that no suitors will emerge for Roberto, who has been nothing short of abject during his time at the London Stadium so far.

What a shambles. — Red CodeX Concepts (@CodeRedShell) December 5, 2019

That is a bold ambition. Although every chance he'll leave our place and start saving everything that comes his way!!! — niall mcdonald (@niall_mcdonald) December 5, 2019

Who is going to buy him pray tell? Won't we have to pay to have them take him away? #WHUFC — Trevor Tutu (@trevor22at) December 5, 2019

I don’t think we’ll be able to give him away — Keith HAMMER Quinn (@KeithQu30963152) December 6, 2019

Trust me, not a single soul will pay actual money for this clown. — ⚒️ J ⚒️ (@hammerhead2009) December 5, 2019

Have better luck selling salt to slugs — Paul Wilson (@dubyasfc) December 5, 2019

Good luck selling him. Couldn’t save a word document. — Thomas Foster (@fozzybear19) December 5, 2019

Sell? They will struggle to give him away — Ste (@JustRodge) December 5, 2019

Roberto was brought in to West Ham to provide competition for Lukasz Fabianski, but he has proven to be well short of the quality required to play in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old has been hugely error prone, after getting his chance following an injury to Fabianski.

Third choice goalkeeper David Martin has had to be called into West Ham’s first-team in recent weeks, after Roberto’s series of woeful performances.

The Guardian claim that Roberto’s terrible form at West Ham has also put transfer chief Mario Husillos under pressure at the London club, and he could also depart sooner rather than later.