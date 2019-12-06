'Wasted £22m on Wesley': Aston Villa fans react to Neal Maupay's heroics

While Wesley Moraes continues to toil at Aston Villa, Neal Maupay is proving to be a Premier League hero for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Quick, aggressive, a lethal finisher with a never-say-die attitude; Neal Maupay’s relentless, match-winning performance in Brighton’s 2-1 triumph away at Arsenal on Thursday night has only served to pile even more pressure on Aston Villa’s misfiring number nine.

It is no secret that Dean Smith was hoping to be reunited over the summer with a striker who he knew well from their time together at Brentford (Birmingham Mail). Instead, Aston Villa put their faith in a relative unknown from Club Brugge – paying £2 million more for him than Brighton paid for Maupay.

And while Maupay has only scored one more goal than £22 million Wesley Moraes in 15 Premier League games so far, those statistics only tell half the story.

Brighton’s fearless Frenchman is an uncontrollable bundle of energy, bouncing around the pitch like a powerball fired out of a cannon. His speed and movement ran the Arsenal defence ragged on during a historic win in North London for Graham Potter’s side and it was no surprise that he, with a brilliantly guided header ten minutes from time, proved to be the hero.

Contrast that with Wesley; laboured, sluggish and spending most of his time slumped on the floor, clamouring in vain for a free-kick that is never going to arrive.

to think in summer #avfc fans didn't want maupay lol.. bloke is everything we are screaming at the tv for Wesley to do — James Cumiskey (@JamesCumiskey84) December 6, 2019

Imagine we had maupay — Hayden (@HaydAVFC) December 6, 2019

Dean Smith has to be regretting not getting Maupay. — (@doc3d) December 5, 2019

Considering he’s worked with him before, It’s surprising he chose (or someone did) Wes over him. Also, he seems to suit our style of play better. Wes movement is too slow. — Jordan R (@JordanR_123) December 6, 2019

Maupay ❌ at 20 million

Wesley ✅ at 22 million



Someone explain that to me why you’d refuse to pay 20 million to Brentford yet gift Club Brugge 22 million quid? I just don’t get that? #avfc — Rob Westwood (@robwestwood76) December 5, 2019

Maupay scoring again for brighton! And we wasted £22m on that massive donkey Wesley @AVFCOfficial joke of a football club! #avfc — Egg1920 (@egg1920) December 5, 2019

Remember when we bought Wesley instead of Maupay #AVFC — Chris Kennedy (@ChrisK9595) December 5, 2019

Imagine this villa side with Maupay in it. Wesley just wouldn’t be scoring the goal Maupay just did because his movement and finishing is poor. Least it has been so far. Thats why I want Watkins a quick and clever striker I think would flourish the way we play. #avfc #utv — John McGod7 (@JMcgod7) December 5, 2019

Nothing against Wesley, he has a role in our future. But we should have signed Maupay. Live wire. #avfc — TW Villan (@Villan66332686) December 5, 2019