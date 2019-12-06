Quick links

'Wasted £22m on Wesley': Aston Villa fans react to Neal Maupay's heroics

Danny Owen
Aston Villa fans arrive at the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
While Wesley Moraes continues to toil at Aston Villa, Neal Maupay is proving to be a Premier League hero for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Neal Maupay of Brighton celebrates after scoring his teams second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 05,...

Quick, aggressive, a lethal finisher with a never-say-die attitude; Neal Maupay’s relentless, match-winning performance in Brighton’s 2-1 triumph away at Arsenal on Thursday night has only served to pile even more pressure on Aston Villa’s misfiring number nine.

It is no secret that Dean Smith was hoping to be reunited over the summer with a striker who he knew well from their time together at Brentford (Birmingham Mail). Instead, Aston Villa put their faith in a relative unknown from Club Brugge – paying £2 million more for him than Brighton paid for Maupay.

And while Maupay has only scored one more goal than £22 million Wesley Moraes in 15 Premier League games so far, those statistics only tell half the story.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno of Arsenal saves in front of Neal Maupay of Brighton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 05,...

Brighton’s fearless Frenchman is an uncontrollable bundle of energy, bouncing around the pitch like a powerball fired out of a cannon. His speed and movement ran the Arsenal defence ragged on during a historic win in North London for Graham Potter’s side and it was no surprise that he, with a brilliantly guided header ten minutes from time, proved to be the hero.

Contrast that with Wesley; laboured, sluggish and spending most of his time slumped on the floor, clamouring in vain for a free-kick that is never going to arrive.

Wesley of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring his team's second goal after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates...

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

