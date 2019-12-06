Netflix: Get to know the V-Wars cast - Ian Somerhalder, Laura Vandervoort, Adrian Holmes!

As 2019 approaches a close, Netflix continues to deliver scares.

V-Wars has finally arrived on Netflix and the cast is worth celebrating.

The streaming service has arguably had its strongest year yet in 2019, delivering so much great content across TV, film and a wide range of genres.

In a year that has given us an unexpected Breaking Bad film - El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie - pretty much anything has felt possible. They've reached new heights of streaming numbers with Stranger Things season 3, and honestly, it's exciting to imagine what 2020 has in store.

What makes the service great is variety, and us vampire fans haven't been left disappointed. It's a sub-genre which provides so many avenues to explore, and as an early Christmas present, we have V-Wars to bite into...

A NETFLIX TRIUMPH: Meet the narrator of Broken

V-Wars on Netflix

A fan of The Vampire Diaries? True Blood? Well, this is a bit different...

What do we mean? Well, it's a lot scarier. Across ten episodes, we centre in on a scientist and his friend attempting to cure the world of a deadly outbreak to prevent a war between humans and vampires.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Ian Somerhalder said of the vampires of V-Wars: "These creatures are f***ing scary... like, in The Vampire Diaries, they’re sexy, they’re cool even when they’re turned, they can still make jokes. These are murderous creatures. None of them want to be. But if you were in a room with one of these people, first of all, you probably wouldn’t make it out, but you would run for your life."

If that's not enough to sell you on it, then this cast might be!

MMM BEER: Can you still get Lum’s hot dogs from The Irishman?

V-Wars cast

- Ian Somerhalder as Dr. Luther Swann: The Vampire Diaries anyone? The actor is best known for reprising the role of Damon Salvatore throughout the series. He is also known for playing Boone Carlyle in Lost and has starred in such films as Pulse (Dexter) and The Rules of Attraction (Paul Denton). He's on top form here!

- Adrian Holmes as Michael Fayne: You may recognise Adrian from a range of films, including 2018's Skyscraper (he played Ajani Okeke), Vendetta (Drexel), Elysium (Manuel) and The Cabin in the Woods (Demo Guy #2). However, it's more likely you'll be familiar with his work in such TV series as Continuum (Agent Warren), 19-2 (Nick Barron) and Arrow (Frank Pike).

- Jacky Lai as Kaylee Vo: Jacky first appeared on screens in 2011 in the TV series Really Me and has since starred in such projects as 2012's Silent Hill: Revelation (Student Girl), Asian Action (Heroine) and TV series like The Flash (College Girl), Once Upon a Time (Young Nun), Beyond (Riley) and Shadowhunters (Aline Penhallow).

- Laura Vandervoort as Mila Dubov: Laura's film work includes such projects as the 2019 Rabid remake (Rose), Jigsaw (Anna), Ted (Tanya) and This Means War (Britta). As for TV fans, you may have seen her in Smallville (Kara), Supergirl (Indigo) and Bitten (Elena Michaels).

- Kyle Breitkopf as Dez: Kyle has been in Mind's Eye the Series (Brendan), Being Human (Isaac Waite), Odd Squad (Agent O'Brian), The Whispers (Henry Bennigan), Creeped Out (Ace) and the 2019 Netflix horror movie The Silence (Jude Andrews).

YOU READ THAT RIGHT! Gerard Butler shocks with Watchmen credit

More V-Wars cast members!

These talented performers also star:

- Michael Greyeyes (True Detective) as Jimmy Saint

- Peter Outerbridge (Lucky Number Slevin) as Calix Niklos:

- Nikki Reed (Twilight) as Rachel Swann

- Kimberly Sue Murray (Killjoys) as Danika

For the full cast list, head over to IMDb. We hope you enjoy V-Wars!

In other news, get to know the cast of Merry Happy Whatever.