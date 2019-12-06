Tottenham's Jose Mourinho has interesting view on Moussa Sissoko's best position

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko struggled on his last outing for Jose Mourinho's men.

Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football London that he thinks that Mauricio Pochettino often played Moussa Sissoko in a position he wasn’t best suited to at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sissoko was regularly picked by Pochettino in a central midfield role, during the Argentine boss’s time at Spurs.

Sissoko has been one of Tottenham’s most improved performers in recent seasons, and he has generally performed well in the role.

However, the French international’s most recent display against Manchester United in the position has come in for some criticism.

And Mourinho has suggested that he feels Sissoko is actually better utilised from a wide-berth.

“One of the good things is that we can consider him multi-functional and he can play in various positions,” Mourinho said. “But honestly, I don’t think he’s a midfield player in a core position, No 6 or a double 6.

“I don’t think Moussa is that. But he played in that position last match because sometimes the needs of team are more important than the player.

“But I think best position for Moussa is when the team plays with a positional midfielder and he has freedom to go, or from the right like he did against Bournemouth with Serge [Aurier] coming from the wide side and Moussa more central.

“He’s not a positional midfielder. He played there for Mauricio and me and he will play there again. He is not a bad player obviously. But I don’t think he’s an organiser, not one who has control of the game.”

If Mourinho does see Sissoko as a right-wing option, he is now in competition with the likes of Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso for a place in Tottenham’s team.

Sissoko is a very different option to the likes of Moura and Lo Celso, and he could be useful in games where Spurs need more defensive stability, but there has to be question marks over whether he will be a regular starter under Mourinho now.

Tottenham are next in action against Burnley tomorrow, when it will be very interesting to see if Sissoko keeps his place.