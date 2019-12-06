Tottenham's Jose Mourinho comments on Chelsea's transfer ban being lifted

Chelsea are currently nine points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football London that he is not concerned that Chelsea’s transfer ban has been lifted.

Chelsea can now sign players in January, with Frank Lampard’s suggesting that his team could be active in the transfer market.

That could make Tottenham’s task of catching Chelsea this season even harder.

However, Mourinho insists that he is not concerned at all by the goings on at Stamford Bridge, as he doubts they will be able to find many players available to upgrade their squad anyway.

Mourinho said: “I’m not worried with that. First of all I’m not looking to Chelsea and the distance from them. Between us and Chelsea are still two or three teams, Wolves and United, so we cannot look so high and so far in this moment. So I’m not looking to them at all.

“The second situation for me is that it is not easy to get better players than they have. They have very good players. Even with the ban and a hypothetical multi-million budget to spend I’m not very, very sure they can get much better players than they have.”

Spurs had cut the gap down to six points in Mourinho’s brief time in charge, but their defeat against Manchester United in midweek proved costly.

If Spurs are to break into the Champions League qualification places now they will need to be in extremely strong form for the remainder of the campaign, as they are already so far behind.

Spurs are next in action this weekend when they take on Burnley, while Chelsea travel to Everton.