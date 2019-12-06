Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea

Premier League

Tottenham's Jose Mourinho comments on Chelsea's transfer ban being lifted

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea are currently nine points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table.

Jose Mourinho manager

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football London that he is not concerned that Chelsea’s transfer ban has been lifted.

Chelsea can now sign players in January, with Frank Lampard’s suggesting that his team could be active in the transfer market.

That could make Tottenham’s task of catching Chelsea this season even harder.

 

However, Mourinho insists that he is not concerned at all by the goings on at Stamford Bridge, as he doubts they will be able to find many players available to upgrade their squad anyway.

Mourinho said: “I’m not worried with that. First of all I’m not looking to Chelsea and the distance from them. Between us and Chelsea are still two or three teams, Wolves and United, so we cannot look so high and so far in this moment. So I’m not looking to them at all.

“The second situation for me is that it is not easy to get better players than they have. They have very good players. Even with the ban and a hypothetical multi-million budget to spend I’m not very, very sure they can get much better players than they have.”

Jose Mourinho manager

Chelsea are currently nine points clear of Tottenham, in the race for a top four spot.

Spurs had cut the gap down to six points in Mourinho’s brief time in charge, but their defeat against Manchester United in midweek proved costly.

If Spurs are to break into the Champions League qualification places now they will need to be in extremely strong form for the remainder of the campaign, as they are already so far behind.

Spurs are next in action this weekend when they take on Burnley, while Chelsea travel to Everton.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch