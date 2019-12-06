Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports Jose Mourinho wants to revamp their defence

Tottenham Hotspur have looked shaky defensively since Jose Mourinho took charge.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are generally behind Jose Mourinho’s plan to revamp their defence.

The Independent claim that the new Tottenham boss wants a host of signings, with Toby Alderweireld the only current defender set to play an important role in the future under the Portuguese boss.

Tottenham have looked shaky at the back since Mourinho arrived, with the North London side conceding at two goals in every match he has taken charge of.

And Spurs supporters feel as if a reshuffle in defence could be exactly what they need.

Good. Finally. With respect. They’ve been horrendous and it impacts everything. You can’t even go forward if you can’t hold the ball with confidence at the back. — ap (@otheranthony) December 6, 2019

Desperately needs to be done. We have an incredible attack but defence this season has been woeful — Mouri Mauri (@MouriMauri) December 6, 2019

Yesss. Have not been convinced of Sanchez; Toby has a good 2 seasons left and Jan is a solid backup. — Syed Aliff Abdullah (@ffiladeys) December 6, 2019

This is what I like to see — Jammy (@james62060247) December 6, 2019

Sanchez is rubbish — Philip (@philip_thfc) December 6, 2019

He’s literally got worse since he came to Tottenham — #COYS (@COYS_Mindset) December 6, 2019

Despite Tottenham’s troubles at the back, Mourinho has still made a good start at Spurs.

The three-time Premier League winning manager seems to have got Spurs back to their best in an attacking sense, even if he hasn’t corrected all their problems to date.

Spurs have won three of their four matches that Mourinho has been in charge of so far, although they were beaten by Manchester United on their last outing.

Tottenham are next in action tomorrow, when they take on Burnley.