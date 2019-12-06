Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports Jose Mourinho wants to revamp their defence

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have looked shaky defensively since Jose Mourinho took charge.

Manager Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur watches from the touchline of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 04, 2019 in...

Tottenham Hotspur fans are generally behind Jose Mourinho’s plan to revamp their defence.

The Independent claim that the new Tottenham boss wants a host of signings, with Toby Alderweireld the only current defender set to play an important role in the future under the Portuguese boss.

 

Tottenham have looked shaky at the back since Mourinho arrived, with the North London side conceding at two goals in every match he has taken charge of.

And Spurs supporters feel as if a reshuffle in defence could be exactly what they need.

Despite Tottenham’s troubles at the back, Mourinho has still made a good start at Spurs.

The three-time Premier League winning manager seems to have got Spurs back to their best in an attacking sense, even if he hasn’t corrected all their problems to date.

Spurs have won three of their four matches that Mourinho has been in charge of so far, although they were beaten by Manchester United on their last outing.

Tottenham are next in action tomorrow, when they take on Burnley.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch