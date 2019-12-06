Tottenham Hotspur fans impressed with Jamie Bowden display for U23s

Jamie Bowden scored a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool in an Under-23 game on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jamie Bowden for the Under-23 side against their Liverpool counterparts at Hotspur Way on Friday afternoon.

Bowden was the star of the Tottenham Under-23 team, as he scored a hat-trick to get the better of their Liverpool counterparts 4-0 in a Premier League 2 game.

The midfielder scored twice from the penalty spot at the start of the second half and headed home a third in injury time.

Tottenham fans were impressed with the display produced by the 18-year-old and have raved about him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Jamie saw José in the crowd and became the new Ronaldo what a man — Musa (@Musathfc28) December 6, 2019

He will be so important for us in the next few years...Congrats Jamie — Muscatello (@T_Rouland_) December 6, 2019

Watched by José. Fantastic. — ap (@otheranthony) December 6, 2019

Good for Bowden looks like he's going to sign a new contract soon as well. Got to keep likes of parrot and Bowden at this club! — mikinrin90 (@mikinrin90) December 6, 2019

Play him against bayern ..he's next Michael Carrick #COYS #THFC — jogender dhankhar (@jogidhankhar) December 6, 2019

Well done, hope we see Jamie in the first team soon! — Gail Gordon (@Eglington41) December 6, 2019

Promote him to the first team FFS. — B fuffoon (@DrMuckingford) December 6, 2019

Promising talent

Tottenham first-team head coach Jose Mourinho was at the game, and the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager must have been impressed with Bowden.

The 18-year-old has yet to play for the Spurs first team, but the teenager is doing well for the youth side, and it is only a matter of time before he gets the chance under Mourinho.

The teenager signed a new contract with Tottenham last month, and it is clear that the North London outfit rate him highly.