Tottenham Hotspur fans impressed with Jamie Bowden display for U23s

Jamie Bowden scored a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool in an Under-23 game on Friday.
Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jamie Bowden for the Under-23 side against their Liverpool counterparts at Hotspur Way on Friday afternoon.
Bowden was the star of the Tottenham Under-23 team, as he scored a hat-trick to get the better of their Liverpool counterparts 4-0 in a Premier League 2 game.
The midfielder scored twice from the penalty spot at the start of the second half and headed home a third in injury time.
Tottenham fans were impressed with the display produced by the 18-year-old and have raved about him on Twitter.
Below are some of the best comments:
Jamie saw José in the crowd and became the new Ronaldo what a man— Musa (@Musathfc28) December 6, 2019
He will be so important for us in the next few years...Congrats Jamie— Muscatello (@T_Rouland_) December 6, 2019
Watched by José. Fantastic.— ap (@otheranthony) December 6, 2019
Good for Bowden looks like he's going to sign a new contract soon as well. Got to keep likes of parrot and Bowden at this club!— mikinrin90 (@mikinrin90) December 6, 2019
Play him against bayern ..he's next Michael Carrick #COYS #THFC— jogender dhankhar (@jogidhankhar) December 6, 2019
Well done, hope we see Jamie in the first team soon!— Gail Gordon (@Eglington41) December 6, 2019
Promote him to the first team FFS.— B fuffoon (@DrMuckingford) December 6, 2019
Promising talent
Tottenham first-team head coach Jose Mourinho was at the game, and the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager must have been impressed with Bowden.
The 18-year-old has yet to play for the Spurs first team, but the teenager is doing well for the youth side, and it is only a matter of time before he gets the chance under Mourinho.
The teenager signed a new contract with Tottenham last month, and it is clear that the North London outfit rate him highly.
