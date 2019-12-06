Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur fans impressed with Jamie Bowden display for U23s

Subhankar Mondal
Jamie Bowden of Tottenham Hotspur walks away with the match ball after his hat-trick during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on December 6, 2019 in...
Jamie Bowden scored a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool in an Under-23 game on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jamie Bowden for the Under-23 side against their Liverpool counterparts at Hotspur Way on Friday afternoon.

Bowden was the star of the Tottenham Under-23 team, as he scored a hat-trick to get the better of their Liverpool counterparts 4-0 in a Premier League 2 game.

The midfielder scored twice from the penalty spot at the start of the second half and headed home a third in injury time.

Tottenham fans were impressed with the display produced by the 18-year-old and have raved about him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Promising talent

Tottenham first-team head coach Jose Mourinho was at the game, and the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager must have been impressed with Bowden.

The 18-year-old has yet to play for the Spurs first team, but the teenager is doing well for the youth side, and it is only a matter of time before he gets the chance under Mourinho.

The teenager signed a new contract with Tottenham last month, and it is clear that the North London outfit rate him highly.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

