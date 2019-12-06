Tottenham flop Janssen on way to becoming Monterrey hero with semi-final goal

Striker left Tottenham this summer after a miserable spell.

Vincent Janssen arrived at Tottenham Hotspur as a player who Mauricio Pochettino hoped would take the club to the next level.

He ended up as an afterthought, and was an undisputed flop, scoring just six goals in 42 games after costing £17 million.

Tottenham finally sold him in the summer to Mexican side Monterrey, and he is on his way to securing hero status at the club.

Monterrey are into the Mexican play-off semi-finals and last night Janssen scored the winner, for his side to take a 2-1 first leg lead over Necaxa.

Me dijo un amigo de LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO , @Rayados encontró a su GIGNAC.



Eres el TORO de la @LigaBBVAMX @vincentjanssen



Así



pic.twitter.com/p5GY76hGIZ

The second leg takes place on Sunday, but Janssen can feel positive that he has done his bit so far.

Janssen has now netted 10 goals in 19 games for Monterrey, and he is quickly winning over the fans with his goals.

As well as a potential domestic final, Janssen is heading to the Club World Cup later this month, and there could even be a date with Liverpool on the horizon.