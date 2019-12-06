Tottenham fans want Ndombele and Lo Celso in, weekend an ideal opportunity

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho needs to experiment.

Tottenham Hotspur's midweek defeat gives Jose Mourinho the perfect chance to shake things up.

The new Spurs head coach is still figuring out his best starting XI and this weekend's game against Burnley is a good opportunity to make changes.

The players who started against United did little to justify keeping their places, and there are talents on the bench waiting for their chances.

New signings Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele have not played prominent roles under Mourinho, largely being restricted to substitute appearances.

Both Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko struggled at Old Trafford and Lo Celso and Ndombele both need opportunities.

Tottenham fans have been calling for the duo to get the nod this weekend...

My one wish is to see lo celso and Ndombele start tomorrow — Lerato Matsile (@lordleri19) December 6, 2019

Please start Ndombele and Lo Celso. Never ever play a midfield with Winks and Sissoko. — Bhushan kelkar (@kelkar_bhushan) December 6, 2019

I would like to see a midfield of ndombele, either Sissko or foyth, and lo Celso. Just to see if that works better. @SpursOfficial #COYS #spurs #yids — Dexter McQueen (@DexterMcQueen) December 6, 2019

Midfield 3 of Dier, Ndombele and Lo Celso. — Dan (@ElCapitain82) December 5, 2019

Selecting the duo of Lo Celso and Ndombele would send a message to the rest of the Tottenham squad that places are up for grabs.

Lo Celso is only on loan and Spurs need to find out what they have with the Argentine.

He and fellow new boy Tanguy Ndombele might just turn out to be Tottenham's best midfield combination.