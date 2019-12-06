Tottenham fans want Ndombele and Lo Celso in, weekend an ideal opportunity

Dan Coombs
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho needs to experiment.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Red Star Belgrade...

Tottenham Hotspur's midweek defeat gives Jose Mourinho the perfect chance to shake things up.

The new Spurs head coach is still figuring out his best starting XI and this weekend's game against Burnley is a good opportunity to make changes.

The players who started against United did little to justify keeping their places, and there are talents on the bench waiting for their chances.

 

New signings Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele have not played prominent roles under Mourinho, largely being restricted to substitute appearances.

Both Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko struggled at Old Trafford and Lo Celso and Ndombele both need opportunities.

Tottenham fans have been calling for the duo to get the nod this weekend...

Selecting the duo of Lo Celso and Ndombele would send a message to the rest of the Tottenham squad that places are up for grabs.

Lo Celso is only on loan and Spurs need to find out what they have with the Argentine.

He and fellow new boy Tanguy Ndombele might just turn out to be Tottenham's best midfield combination.

Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele in action during the Tottenham Hotspur official training

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch