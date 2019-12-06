Tottenham fans have their say on Twitter as Jose Mourinho watches Spurs U23s in action

Jose Mourinho expressed his interest in keeping tabs on the Tottenham Hotspur academy talent upon taking the Spurs job.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to praise Jose Mourinho for being pitchside to watch the Spurs Under-23s in Premier League 2 action this afternoon.

Over the years, Mourinho has found himself under criticism not seemingly making the most of young talent, or overlooking academy prospects in favour of more established stars.

The criticism may perhaps have been a little harsh, given he has given first-team opportunities to 60 youngsters over the years (Daily Mail), including the likes of Raphael Varane, Fabinho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Scott McTominay.

Following his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Portuguese praised the Spurs academy and looked forward to working with youth and senior players alike.

He told the official website: "The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

On Friday, Tottenham's U23s were in action against Liverpool's U23s, running out 4-0 winners over the Reds thanks to a Jamie Bowden hat-trick and a strike from Rodel Richards - with Mourinho keeping an eye out on proceedings.

Tottenham's Twitter account shared an image of Mourinho pitchside and many Spurs fans loved what they saw:

‘Great academy,’ hopefully he gives them some exposure. José man of his word. — Manny (@Mannythfc) 6 December 2019

that's the reason why we're playing so good today — (@SpurShuan) 6 December 2019

Looks like he’ll turn to the youth to fill the blanks in our squad. I’d love to see this work. Risky, but it could. — ap (@otheranthony) 6 December 2019

Hopefully an Erickson-esk player will pop up from that group. — S. Charles Gomes (@SCharlesG) 6 December 2019

That's what a good Coach does and Coach that knows what he needs . — KennethFromTembisa (@SKmtshali) 6 December 2019

Jose don't play or rate youth though innit — Deco (@miamibyrne) 6 December 2019

bUt He DoEsN’t CaRe AbOuT tHe YoUtH — (fOlLoW lImIt) (@WoahWoahSissoko) 6 December 2019

The result saw Spurs U23s go up to fifth in the Premier League 2 first division table, following wins over both Merseyside clubs, and up next for them is Manchester City's U23s.