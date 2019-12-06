Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans have their say on Twitter as Jose Mourinho watches Spurs U23s in action

Giuseppe Labellarte
Jose Mourinho manager
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho expressed his interest in keeping tabs on the Tottenham Hotspur academy talent upon taking the Spurs job.

Jose Mourinho manager

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to praise Jose Mourinho for being pitchside to watch the Spurs Under-23s in Premier League 2 action this afternoon.

Over the years, Mourinho has found himself under criticism not seemingly making the most of young talent, or overlooking academy prospects in favour of more established stars.

The criticism may perhaps have been a little harsh, given he has given first-team opportunities to 60 youngsters over the years (Daily Mail), including the likes of Raphael Varane, Fabinho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Scott McTominay.

 

 

Following his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Portuguese praised the Spurs academy and looked forward to working with youth and senior players alike.

He told the official website: "The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

On Friday, Tottenham's U23s were in action against Liverpool's U23s, running out 4-0 winners over the Reds thanks to a Jamie Bowden hat-trick and a strike from Rodel Richards - with Mourinho keeping an eye out on proceedings.

Tottenham's Twitter account shared an image of Mourinho pitchside and many Spurs fans loved what they saw:

The result saw Spurs U23s go up to fifth in the Premier League 2 first division table, following wins over both Merseyside clubs, and up next for them is Manchester City's U23s.

Jamie Bowden of Tottenham Hotspur walks away with the match ball after his hat-trick during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on December 6, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch