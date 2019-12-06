Thierry Henry raves about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is a key player for Liverpool.

Thierry Henry praised Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on Amazon Prime TV (7:30pm, December 4, 2019).

The Arsenal legend, who is now in charge of Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer, is impressed with how the former Celtic star slows the game down without the ball like a striker does.

Henry said about Van Dijk on Amazon Prime TV (7:30pm, December 4, 2019): “What’s actually impressive with Van Dijk is usually strikers do slow the game down. As a defender, he manages to slow the game down without the ball.”

Best defender in the world

Van Dijk has been superb for Liverpool since he moved from Southampton, and the Netherlands international central defender has transformed the Reds’ backline.

The 28-year-old takes everything in his stride, does not panic, and is absolutely brilliant on the ball.

The way the former Celtic star reads the game is stunning, and it is hard to argue against the perception that he is the best centre-back in the world a the moment.

Van Dijk finished second in the 2019 Ballon d’Or voting, and perhaps he will win it next year if he maintains his current form.

Liverpool are aiming to win the Premier League title and the Champions League this season.