Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Thierry Henry raves about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Subhankar Mondal
Football pundit Thierry Henry pauses before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Virgil van Dijk is a key player for Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool applauds their support after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Thierry Henry praised Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on Amazon Prime TV (7:30pm, December 4, 2019).

The Arsenal legend, who is now in charge of Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer, is impressed with how the former Celtic star slows the game down without the ball like a striker does.

Henry said about Van Dijk on Amazon Prime TV (7:30pm, December 4, 2019): “What’s actually impressive with Van Dijk is usually strikers do slow the game down. As a defender, he manages to slow the game down without the ball.”

 

Best defender in the world

Van Dijk has been superb for Liverpool since he moved from Southampton, and the Netherlands international central defender has transformed the Reds’ backline.

The 28-year-old takes everything in his stride, does not panic, and is absolutely brilliant on the ball.

The way the former Celtic star reads the game is stunning, and it is hard to argue against the perception that he is the best centre-back in the world a the moment.

Van Dijk finished second in the 2019 Ballon d’Or voting, and perhaps he will win it next year if he maintains his current form.

Liverpool are aiming to win the Premier League title and the Champions League this season.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch