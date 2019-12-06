The Grinch (2000) cast now - little Cindy Lou Who on Instagram!

Christmas is just around the corner which can only mean two things: the nights are getting colder and the TV schedule is filling up with festive faves.

It wouldn't be Christmas without the appearance of The Grinch, the classic Dr. Seuss festive tale.

While the most recent rendition of the story in the 2018 animated film was a hit, there are plenty who believe the 2000 version is unrivalled.

And as the 2000s festive classic is expected to be all over our TV screens this December, we thought it time to take a trip back to Whoville and check up on all our favourite stars.

So, where is the cast of How the Grinch Stole Christmas now?

Jim Carrey as The Grinch

Over the past nineteen years, Jim Carrey has not been absent from the limelight. Although The Grinch will obviously go down as one of his most iconic roles!

Jim has created some of his other most notable characters since 2000, such as Bruce Almighty (2003), Count Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) and Steven Russell in the true crime comedy film, I Love You Phillip Morris (2009).

His next big role will be as Dr. Robotnik in the live action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. It is set to be released in 2020.

Although Jim may not look it, he is now 57 years old!

Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who

It's often a toss-up with child actors on whether they will remain successful or fade out of the spotlight. Or worse, follow in the footsteps of Lindsay Lohan and Macaulay Culkin and go off the rails in their teen years.

Taylor Momsen, now 26 years old, is a combination of the three.

Her teen years were marked by playing one of the lead characters in Gossip Girl. Taylor played Jenny Humphrey from 2007 to 2012. But when Taylor started to rebel, she was cut from the regular cast, only appearing in the finale episode briefly.

Instead, Taylor pursued a career with her band, The Pretty Reckless. She is still performing to this date and rocking her signature bleach blonde hair and panda-eyed look. So, very far from her cutesy Cindy Lou days!

View this post on Instagram #thatwasthen ...tomorrow is now... #tpr4 #happyholidays A post shared by Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) on Nov 27, 2019 at 5:37pm PST

Jeffrey Tambor as Mayor Augustus May Who

The 75 year old continues to be one of America's top actors and since 2000, Jeffrey has gone on to create some of his career defining roles.

This includes George Bluth, Sr. in Arrested Development and his Emmy award-winning lead role in Transparent.

Jeffrey's next role is as magic camp owner Roy Preston, in the 2020 Disney film, Magic Camp.

Christine Baranski as Martha May Whovier

Christine is another top actress who was recruited for The Grinch cast nineteen years ago. And her career has gone from strength to strength!

Since 2000, Christine has starred in the hit musicals, Chicago, Into the Woods, and Mamma Mia!

Christine also played one of the leads in TV drama, The Good Wife. Her character, Diane Lockhart, even earned herself a spin-off called The Good Fight.

Molly Shannon as Betty Lou Who

Molly, now 55 years old, has been one of the most active cast members since The Grinch concluded filming. She played Cindy's mother in the Christmas film.

Some of the movies Molly has starred in include Marie Antoinette, Evan Almighty, Talladega Nights and the Hotel Transylvania franchise!

Molly has also starred in all the major TV shows, such as Sex and the City, Glee, 30 Rock and Scrubs.

With two films now in post-production to be released in 2020, Molly's work just keeps coming!

