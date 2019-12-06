Quick links

Some Leeds fans are raving about U18s captain Charlie Cresswell

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Cresswell will hope to follow in the footsteps of his father at Leeds United, having recently signed up until 2022.

Some Leeds United fans are raving about Charlie Cresswell after the teenage Whites defender starred against Hull City Under-18s on Thursday.

Cresswell, whose father is the former Leeds striker, Richard, captained the young Whites side to victory in the FA Youth Cup third round.

 

Despite having started the game in his usual position of centre-half, he still scored twice in a 3-1 win.

And this is what the Leeds faithful had to say about it afterwards...

Leeds went a goal down inside the first minute at Elland Road, but goals from Josh Shergill and Cresswell turned the game on its head by half time.

Cresswell then made sure of the points from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining.

Richard Cresswell of York City is helped from the pitch by physio Jeff Miller during the npower League Two match between Northampton Town and York City at Sixfields Stadium on April 13,...

His father spent around a year working as the head of Leeds' academy, but left earlier this year and has since been replaced by Andy Foster.

Foster had spent the past two-and-a-half-years doing the same job for Middlesbrough.

His arrival there coincided with Victor Orta's exit as Middlesbrough's director of football, with the Spaniard joining Leeds shortly afterwards.

Before Boro, Foster worked for the Football Association as a national coach developer.

