Some Leeds fans are raving about U18s captain Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell will hope to follow in the footsteps of his father at Leeds United, having recently signed up until 2022.

Some Leeds United fans are raving about Charlie Cresswell after the teenage Whites defender starred against Hull City Under-18s on Thursday.

Cresswell, whose father is the former Leeds striker, Richard, captained the young Whites side to victory in the FA Youth Cup third round.

Despite having started the game in his usual position of centre-half, he still scored twice in a 3-1 win.

And this is what the Leeds faithful had to say about it afterwards...

You looked class last night Charlie, keep up the good work, I’ll look forward to seeing you in the first team !! MOT !! — Paullee1mal (@Paullee1mal1) December 6, 2019

Brillant last night — FocusOnLeeds (@FocusOnLeeds) December 6, 2019

you were class big future for you pal — Karl lugg (@luggadino9LUFC) December 6, 2019

Big future with us Charlie leader already — Ryan (@RPlufc93) December 6, 2019

Cresswell has had a terrific game, big talent — Marcelo Bielsa Fan Account (@TotalLeedsball) December 5, 2019

Like a young Richard Cresswell — joe cullagh (@CullaghJoe) December 5, 2019

I didn't watch all of it but Cresswell looked class — Alan Swales (@swalesey_LUFC) December 6, 2019

Leeds went a goal down inside the first minute at Elland Road, but goals from Josh Shergill and Cresswell turned the game on its head by half time.

Cresswell then made sure of the points from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining.

His father spent around a year working as the head of Leeds' academy, but left earlier this year and has since been replaced by Andy Foster.

Foster had spent the past two-and-a-half-years doing the same job for Middlesbrough.

His arrival there coincided with Victor Orta's exit as Middlesbrough's director of football, with the Spaniard joining Leeds shortly afterwards.

Before Boro, Foster worked for the Football Association as a national coach developer.