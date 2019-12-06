Vitor Pereira would be an incredible appointment at Everton

Everton have a tough task on their hands to replace Marco Silva and, if reports are to be believed, they have found a gem.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Everton have identified Shanghai SIPG boss Vitor Pereira as an option to take over from Marco Silva in the coming days.

The Toffees sacked Silva on Thursday after a 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield. Everton are now on the lookout to replace the Portuguese and what better way to do it than to bring in Silva's compatriot to replace him?

Pereira is currently in China in charge of CSL side Shanghai SIPG who are currently third in the league, six points behind the top of the table. The 51-year-old hasn't quite made a big name in Europe yet but he would have a huge chance to do so if he was to come over to Everton.

Pereira won the league with Porto in his first two seasons in charge as a manager and won the league title in Greece with Olympiakos as well as in China with Shanghai SIPG. His tactics have been lauded by many over the years and his philosophy would be ideal to Everton considering the players they have at the moment.

Speaking about his system, Pereira was quoted by Liverpool Echo over two years ago saying: "I like my teams to have total control, of the ball, of the game. I like to see my teams pressing very aggressively, very high up the pitch. The important thing is the balance between the attacking and defensive elements, but pressing high is the best way to defend."

Everton have struggled defensively this season conceding 27 goals in their 15 games. Their attackers, bar Richarlison, have all struggled but they are all capable of playing the high pressing game that Pereira demands from them.

A front four of Bernard, Kean, Richarlison and Iwobi would possibly be Pereira's first choice up top and if they can follow his instructions properly on the pitch, Everton would have a formidable front line who can cause problems to almost all the teams in the Premier League.