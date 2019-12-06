Quick links

Sheffield United

Premier League

Sheffield United fans react to Billy Sharp's display against Newcastle

Aiden Cusick
Fans wait in front of the stadium before the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 05, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.
Sheffield United fell to an unexpected 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 5, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Sheffield United supporters are reacting on Twitter to Billy Sharp's performance against Newcastle United.

Sharp made his first Premier League start of the season against the Magpies on Thursday night, partnering Oli McBurnie in attack.

 

But neither player was able to find a way past Martin Dubravka and Sharp, who had been booked, was withdrawn shortly after the hour mark as Sheffield United trailed 1-0.

And the following Blades fans believe it was a failed experiment to begin with their beloved captain, whose goals helped to fire them into the top flight last season...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jonjo Shelvey doubled Newcastle's lead shortly after Sharp's departure, after a VAR controversy.

Sheffield United are back in action against Norwich City on Sunday, where their top scorer, Lys Mousset, and influential secondary striker, David McGoldrick, will be hoping for recalls.

Sheffield United's Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick celebrate after they went 1-0 up during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane on...

Sharp, a lifelong Blades fan, has scored more than 100 goals across three spells at Bramall Lane, but with his 34th birthday fats approaching, his best days appear to be behind him.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

