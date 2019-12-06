Sheffield United fans react to Billy Sharp's display against Newcastle

Sheffield United fell to an unexpected 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United.

Sheffield United supporters are reacting on Twitter to Billy Sharp's performance against Newcastle United.

Sharp made his first Premier League start of the season against the Magpies on Thursday night, partnering Oli McBurnie in attack.

But neither player was able to find a way past Martin Dubravka and Sharp, who had been booked, was withdrawn shortly after the hour mark as Sheffield United trailed 1-0.

And the following Blades fans believe it was a failed experiment to begin with their beloved captain, whose goals helped to fire them into the top flight last season...

Telling you know wilder got cocky tonight changing that front 2. No way should billy Sharp start a premier league game, not in a million years. I love him but he should not have started. #sufc — RyanElvin (@ryanelvin) December 5, 2019

billy sharp not good enough for the prem... club plays him out of loyalty but gotta play the lads in form... can only hope it pays off on sunday switching the players about but these are all massive games where 3 points must be taken #UTB — Lee Thompson (@leetommo10) December 6, 2019

Wouldnt have scored if we were still playing from last might! Give billy sharp the mascot role now hes done! — Jack Shaw (@jackshaw88) December 6, 2019

Billy Sharp please retire before your legacy is ruined — (@_daavv) December 5, 2019

It's one of the earliest things you are taught when you play football as a kid. Play to the whistle. If you want to blame anyone then blame Fleck for not tracking back with Shelvey and blame Hendo for not attempting a save. #twitterblades — Scott Atkinson (@scott_tof) December 6, 2019

Wilder fucked up tonight, Sharp terrible choice and did nothing. No place for him in the premiership. Should have stuck with the team that was playing well... needed a win tonight. #sufc #SUFCNUFC @SheffieldUnited @SkySportsNews #AmazonPrimeSport — James Hill (@JM_Hill) December 5, 2019

Sharp isn’t at this level mcburnie looks like a waste of money and FUCK VAR #twitterblades — Kieran Batham (@KieranBatham) December 5, 2019

I love sharp, done very well for blades, but at 34 u can't not play for so long and come in and do it in the prem.

And for mcburnie, bwoy. What they've seen, I'll never know. — Ant Wilson (@AntWilson15) December 5, 2019

Jonjo Shelvey doubled Newcastle's lead shortly after Sharp's departure, after a VAR controversy.

Sheffield United are back in action against Norwich City on Sunday, where their top scorer, Lys Mousset, and influential secondary striker, David McGoldrick, will be hoping for recalls.

Sharp, a lifelong Blades fan, has scored more than 100 goals across three spells at Bramall Lane, but with his 34th birthday fats approaching, his best days appear to be behind him.