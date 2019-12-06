Sheffield United fans react to 'naive' Dean Henderson moment against Newcastle United

Sheffield United conceded a goal in controversial circumstances at Bramall Lane last night and the Blades goalkeeper got some flak.

The Premier League game between Sheffield United and Newcastle United last found itself mired in VAR-related controversy and some of the Blades fans have been having their say on several aspects including Dean Henderson switching off in the lead-up to Jonjo Shelvey's goal.

Chris Wilder's charges welcomed Steve Bruce's side to Bramall Lane but found themselves a goal behind after 15 minutes when Allan Saint-Maximin opened his account for the Magpies, heading home Javier Manquillo's delivery.

The controversial moment took place in the second half Andy Carroll was flagged offside after flicking the ball towards the Newcastle captain, who continued to bear down towards goal despite the Sheff Utd players - including Henderson - appearing to switch off.

Henderson remained static as Shelvey edged closer, before making a half-hearted attempt at a save - very much suggesting he and his teammates expected the goal not to stand following the linesman's flag.

However, the goal was checked by VAR, which confirmed that Newcastle had indeed gone two up, much to the chagrin of the home contingent, who saw their seven-game unbeaten Premier League run come to an end.

The debate continues to rage on amongst fans of both sides, neutrals, pundits and even referees all giving their opinions, with quite a few supporters not impressed that Henderson switched off despite the flag having gone up.

I’m going to be one of the minority... and yes I am watching at home... absolutely rubbish from the blades for that goal. Never ever stop. Track him back, make a challenge, Henderson tackle the guy make a save. #twitterblades — Richard Barber (@richbsufc) 5 December 2019

He did put his arms out forward I saw it. Henderson made no attempt to save ball and this exact situation happened at leicester on sunday they should've of learnt the rule play to whistle it's simple as that — Stephen wood (@wood_27) 5 December 2019

If Shelvey carries on then so should Henderson to be fair! — ⚔⚽️ Kerry ⚽️⚔ (@KerryJowitt1) 5 December 2019

Play to the whistle, not the flag — Royster1889 (@Roy91232009) 5 December 2019

Absolutely spot on, ref didn’t blow and said play on. Henderson should of seen that and made some sort of attempt. Very naive from a good keeper — Anthony (@Farmhoose) 5 December 2019

I have some sympathy for him in the circumstances but Henderson has to be more switched on than that in this era of VAR #sufc #twitterblades — Chris Holt (@HoltChris) 5 December 2019