Quick links

Sheffield United

Newcastle United

Premier League

Sheffield United fans react to 'naive' Dean Henderson moment against Newcastle United

Giuseppe Labellarte
Dean Henderson of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 5, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sheffield United conceded a goal in controversial circumstances at Bramall Lane last night and the Blades goalkeeper got some flak.

Dean Henderson of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 5, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

The Premier League game between Sheffield United and Newcastle United last found itself mired in VAR-related controversy and some of the Blades fans have been having their say on several aspects including Dean Henderson switching off in the lead-up to Jonjo Shelvey's goal.

Chris Wilder's charges welcomed Steve Bruce's side to Bramall Lane but found themselves a goal behind after 15 minutes when Allan Saint-Maximin opened his account for the Magpies, heading home Javier Manquillo's delivery.

 

 

The controversial moment took place in the second half Andy Carroll was flagged offside after flicking the ball towards the Newcastle captain, who continued to bear down towards goal despite the Sheff Utd players - including Henderson - appearing to switch off.

Henderson remained static as Shelvey edged closer, before making a half-hearted attempt at a save - very much suggesting he and his teammates expected the goal not to stand following the linesman's flag.

However, the goal was checked by VAR, which confirmed that Newcastle had indeed gone two up, much to the chagrin of the home contingent, who saw their seven-game unbeaten Premier League run come to an end.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United applauds the fans at full tine uring the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 5, 2019 in...

The debate continues to rage on amongst fans of both sides, neutrals, pundits and even referees all giving their opinions, with quite a few supporters not impressed that Henderson switched off despite the flag having gone up.

A general view of Bramall Lane prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sheffield United and Northampton Town at Bramall Lane on December 31, 2016 in Sheffield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch