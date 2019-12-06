Roy Hodgson comments on Chelsea-linked Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace future

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has suggested to The London Evening Standard that he is not surprised that Chelsea are reportedly interested in Wilfried Zaha.

According to The Independent, Chelsea have been in contact with intermediaries regarding signing the former Manchester United winger.

Hodgson has responded to the speculation, and the Palace boss does not seem to be too bothered.

Hodgson told The London Evening Standard about Zaha: "As I've said on many occasions, when you have a player of that quality, it's not surprising when they're coveted.

“But he's a Crystal Palace player, he's under contract to us. No one here is anxious or desirous to sell him. But sometimes bids come in which are very difficult for the clubs to deal with. The speculation doesn't interest me at all.

“I've been here two and a bit years now and there's been speculation about him from the very moment I stepped through the door. He's still playing for Crystal Palace and still doing a wonderful job.”

Linked-away

Zaha is one of the best players in the Premier League, and there is no surprise that Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the winger.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and the winger has progressed and developed brilliantly since his struggles at United.

The Ivory Coast international - who was valued at £80 million by Palace in the summer of 2019, according to talkSPORT - would be a brilliant signing for Chelsea and would make the Blues a better team.

According to WhoScored, Zaha has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Palace so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.