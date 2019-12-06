Quick links

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Roy Hodgson comments on Chelsea-linked Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace future

Subhankar Mondal
Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace shakes hands with Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace gestures during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on December 3, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has suggested to The London Evening Standard that he is not surprised that Chelsea are reportedly interested in Wilfried Zaha.

According to The Independent, Chelsea have been in contact with intermediaries regarding signing the former Manchester United winger.

Hodgson has responded to the speculation, and the Palace boss does not seem to be too bothered.

 

Hodgson told The London Evening Standard about Zaha: "As I've said on many occasions, when you have a player of that quality, it's not surprising when they're coveted.

“But he's a Crystal Palace player, he's under contract to us. No one here is anxious or desirous to sell him. But sometimes bids come in which are very difficult for the clubs to deal with. The speculation doesn't interest me at all.

“I've been here two and a bit years now and there's been speculation about him from the very moment I stepped through the door. He's still playing for Crystal Palace and still doing a wonderful job.”

Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth is challenged by Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on December...

Linked-away

Zaha is one of the best players in the Premier League, and there is no surprise that Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the winger.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and the winger has progressed and developed brilliantly since his struggles at United.

The Ivory Coast international - who was valued at £80 million by Palace in the summer of 2019, according to talkSPORT - would be a brilliant signing for Chelsea and would make the Blues a better team.

According to WhoScored, Zaha has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Palace so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on December 3, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch