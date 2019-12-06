Report: What Farhad Moshiri asked Everton's players at team meeting

Everton currently sit in the relegation zone in the Premier League, after an awful season so far.

According to Sky Sports, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has asked his players what they can do differently to help change the club’s fortunes.

Everton currently sit in the relegation zone in the Premier League table, after what has been a woeful season so far.

The Toffees were beaten 5-2 by Liverpool in their last match, with the result ultimately costing Marco Silva his job.

Moshiri met with Everton’s players to discuss the changes at the club.

And, according to Sky, he wanted to spark an improvement in performances.

Sky report: "From what we hear, owner Farhad Moshiri had that meeting with the players today and asked that very question - what can they do differently to help and to change things?”

Moshiri will hope that Everton’s players come up with the answers sooner rather than later.

The Toffees went into the campaign with high hopes, but they have failed to live up to expectations so far.

Everton are now on the hunt for a new manager to turn their season around, although it is not yet clear who will be given the job.

Everton’s search could run into next week, with Duncan Ferguson set to take charge of the side against Chelsea this weekend.