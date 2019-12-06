Quick links

Report: What Farhad Moshiri asked Everton's players at team meeting

Farhad Moshiri, Everton owner is seen prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on November 5, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Everton currently sit in the relegation zone in the Premier League, after an awful season so far.

According to Sky Sports, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has asked his players what they can do differently to help change the club’s fortunes.

The Toffees were beaten 5-2 by Liverpool in their last match, with the result ultimately costing Marco Silva his job.

Moshiri met with Everton’s players to discuss the changes at the club.

 

And, according to Sky, he wanted to spark an improvement in performances.

Sky report: "From what we hear, owner Farhad Moshiri had that meeting with the players today and asked that very question - what can they do differently to help and to change things?”

Moshiri will hope that Everton’s players come up with the answers sooner rather than later.

Farhad Moshiri, Owner of Everton looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The Toffees went into the campaign with high hopes, but they have failed to live up to expectations so far.

Everton are now on the hunt for a new manager to turn their season around, although it is not yet clear who will be given the job.

Everton’s search could run into next week, with Duncan Ferguson set to take charge of the side against Chelsea this weekend.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

