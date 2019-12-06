Report: What Everton's Marcel Brands was spotted doing at Anfield

Everton parted company with Marco Silva after a 5-2 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton chief Marcel Brands and director Alexander Ryazantsev were spotted angrily gesturing in the stands at Anfield, as their side slipped to a 5-2 defeat.

Everton have not enjoyed a productive season so far, with the Toffees slipping into the relegation zone on Wednesday evening.

Everton were thoroughly outplayed by Liverpool, even though Jurgen Klopp made wholesale changes to his line-up.

And both Brands and Ryazantsev were said to be visibly unhappy with what they were witnessing on the pitch at Anfield.

Everton’s defeat to Liverpool ultimately cost Marco Silva his job, with the Portuguese boss sacked yesterday evening.

It is actually claimed that Brands fought Silva’s corner in the Telegraph, but that was not enough to persuade Farhad Moshiri to stick by the 42-year-old boss.

Everton are now on the hunt for a new manager, with Duncan Ferguson set to take charge of the side at the weekend.