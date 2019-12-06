Quick links

Report: What Everton's Marcel Brands was spotted doing at Anfield

Marco Silva the manager of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Everton parted company with Marco Silva after a 5-2 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton chief Marcel Brands and director Alexander Ryazantsev were spotted angrily gesturing in the stands at Anfield, as their side slipped to a 5-2 defeat.

Everton have not enjoyed a productive season so far, with the Toffees slipping into the relegation zone on Wednesday evening.

 

Everton were thoroughly outplayed by Liverpool, even though Jurgen Klopp made wholesale changes to his line-up.

And both Brands and Ryazantsev were said to be visibly unhappy with what they were witnessing on the pitch at Anfield.

Everton’s defeat to Liverpool ultimately cost Marco Silva his job, with the Portuguese boss sacked yesterday evening.

It is actually claimed that Brands fought Silva’s corner in the Telegraph, but that was not enough to persuade Farhad Moshiri to stick by the 42-year-old boss.

Everton are now on the hunt for a new manager, with Duncan Ferguson set to take charge of the side at the weekend.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

