Report: Rangers keen on goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray

Craig MacGillivray of Portsmouth during the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Sunderland AFC and Portsmouth FC at Wembley Stadium on March 31, 2019 in London, England.
Rangers are reportedly keen on luring Craig MacGillivray to Ibrox.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are interested in bringing Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray to Ibrox during the January transfer window.

The Gers have a solid, dependable goalkeeper in Allan McGregor, but he's approaching 38 and is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning plans for a successor may be needed.

Wes Foderingham may want to move on, and with Andy Firth little more than third-choice and Robby McCrorie possibly not quite ready, a new signing could be on the Rangers radar.

 

It's now claimed that Rangers are keen on signing Portsmouth goalkeeper MacGillivray, and could move to sign him in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 26-year-old is allegedly wanted by Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town too, and Pompey would want £2.5million for him, even though they don't really want to sell in January.

MacGillivray's roots are in non-league football with Stalybridge Celtic and Harrogate Town, and after little playing time at Walsall, he moved on to Shrewsbury Town in 2017.

One strong season there was enough for Portsmouth to swoop, and he has been starring at Fratton Park ever since, even earning regular Scotland call-ups under Steve Clarke since the beginning of the season.

MacGillivray may feel that a move to Rangers can see him become McGregor's heir not only with the Gers but also with Scotland, making a move massively appealing – but that £2.5million fee could be an issue.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

