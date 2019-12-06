Report: Prospective new Charlton owners want permanent deal for West Ham's Josh Cullen

The West Ham United midfielder has played close to 50 games for Charlton Athletic.

The prospective new Charlton Athletic owners are keen to sign Josh Cullen permanently from West Ham United, according to the South London Press.

Cullen is currently in his second spell on loan to Charlton from West Ham, where his contract expires at the end of this season.

How the Hammers intend to address the Irishman's situation remains to be seen, although speaking to Football.London earlier this season, their manager Manuel Pellegrini described Cullen - along with Nathan Holland, Conor Coventry and Grady Diangana - as being 'the future of the club'.

Cullen's West Ham deal does however contain a one-year extension option.

But with his 24th birthday approaching in April, a permanent move for Cullen next summer may suit all parties.

And a return to Charlton, for whom he has played close to 50 games, is sure to be high on the player's agenda should West Ham let him go.

