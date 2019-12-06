Report: Leicester planning new Brendan Rodgers contract amid Arsenal interest

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

According to The Telegraph, Leicester City are in talks with Brendan Rodgers over a new contract amid interest from Arsenal.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new permanent manager following the departure of Unai Emery and are reported to have made the former Celtic boss a “prime candidate”.

The report has claimed that the Foxes plan to give him “a significant pay rise” that will see him earn more than the £5 million-a-year salary he is currently on.

Disappointment for Arsenal

Rodgers has been superb for Leicester since he was appointed in the managerial role, and there is no surprise that the Fixes are reportedly so keen to keep hold of the former Liverpool boss.

True, Arsenal are a massive club and are much bigger than Leicester, but the Gunners are in a bad state at the moment, while Rodgers is creating something special at the Foxes.

It is hard to see Rodgers leave Leicester for Arsenal in the middle of the season, especially when he has the chance to make it a great campaign for the Foxes.