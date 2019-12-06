Report: Leeds and Nottingham Forest want prolific striker Ibrahim Sissoko

Ibrahim Sissoko could reportedly swap France for England with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United and Sabri Lamouchi's Forest keen.

Championship promotion pushers Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are rivalling each other for the signature of French second-tier goal machine Ibrahim Sissoko, according to FootMercato.

Sitting second and fourth in the table as we hurtle towards the halfway stage of another intriguing campaign in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues, one accusation that can be levelled at both Leeds and Forest is that they simply don’t score enough goals.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side remain over-reliant on Lewis Grabban, who has started all but one league game, while Leeds’ 4-0 battering of Middlesbrough on Saturday was certainly a pleasing anomaly.

Reports from France, however, suggest that Sissoko could soon make the trip across the Channel to fire of England’s sleeping giants to the Premier League.

A 6ft 3ins centre-forward, the giant targetman has scored nine goals in all competitions since joining Niort from Lorient – not to mention eight in just 14 league games.

Forest, have been linked with two other 6ft-something giants this week alone – Guillaume Hoarau and Connor Wickham. It doesn’t take a genius to work out what Lamouchi is looking for next month.