Report: Leeds and Nottingham Forest want prolific striker Ibrahim Sissoko

Danny Owen
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Ibrahim Sissoko could reportedly swap France for England with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United and Sabri Lamouchi's Forest keen.

Leeds fans celebrate their team's victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on November 29, 2014 in Leeds, England.

Championship promotion pushers Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are rivalling each other for the signature of French second-tier goal machine Ibrahim Sissoko, according to FootMercato.

Sitting second and fourth in the table as we hurtle towards the halfway stage of another intriguing campaign in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues, one accusation that can be levelled at both Leeds and Forest is that they simply don’t score enough goals.

 

Sabri Lamouchi’s side remain over-reliant on Lewis Grabban, who has started all but one league game, while Leeds’ 4-0 battering of Middlesbrough on Saturday was certainly a pleasing anomaly.

Reports from France, however, suggest that Sissoko could soon make the trip across the Channel to fire of England’s sleeping giants to the Premier League.

A general view of the City Ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on January 01, 2019 in Nottingham, England.

A 6ft 3ins centre-forward, the giant targetman has scored nine goals in all competitions since joining Niort from Lorient – not to mention eight in just 14 league games.

Forest, have been linked with two other 6ft-something giants this week alone – Guillaume Hoarau and Connor Wickham. It doesn’t take a genius to work out what Lamouchi is looking for next month.

Guillaume Hoarau of Young Boys celebrates his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Playoff match between BSC Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda at Stade de Suisse on August 21,...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

