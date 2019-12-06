Report: Everton make ambitious move for Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti won the Premier League with Chelsea almost a decade ago but could he really return to England and replace Marco Silva at Goodison Park?

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as an ambitious target for Everton as the Premier League strugglers scour the market for Marco Silva’s replacement, according to The Mail.

Just 24 hours ago, it seemed only a matter of time before David Moyes was unveiled at Goodison Park for the second time with Silva biting the bullet after Wednesday’s humiliating 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool.

But by the time Thursday drew to a close, Vitor Pereira appeared to be at the front of the queue. Sky reports that the Shanghai SIPG boss, who earns around £570k-a-week in China, is set to hold talks with The Toffees within the next 24 hours.

Now, there is a new name in the frame - one we are all familiar with. And Ancelotti, a former Milan, Juventus, Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich coach, is by far the most respected and successful coach who has been linked with the Everton job so far.

The affable Italian, with his grandfatherly charisma and expressive eyebrows, has won three Champions League titles during a storied managerial career and is famed for his excellent man management skills.

Ancelotti’s reputation is arguably at it’s lowest ebb for over a decade, however. He was hounded out of Bayern Munich for the crime of not being Pep Guardiola while his struggling Napoli side are eight games without a win with a very public chasm emerging between the players, the fans and the president.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that he could be sacked by the Partenopei next week.

In an intriguing twist, Ancelotti’s last spell in England with Chelsea came to an end in May 2011 after he was handed his P45 within an hour of a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.