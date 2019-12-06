Report: Everton interested in Vitor Pereira

Everton are reportedly interested in Vitor Pereira.

According to Sky Sports, Vitor Pereira is on the radar of Everton, and the Shanghai SIPG manager is willing to take charge of the Toffees.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Marco Silva on Thursday.

It has been reported that Everton have identified Pereira as the man to replace Silva.

The report has also claimed that the 51-year-old Portuguese is willing to consider an offer from the Premier League club.

Everton struggles

Everton are going through a bad spell at the moment, and there are some doubts that they could even get relegated to the Championship.

Of course, the Merseyside outfit have some wonderful players and a good squad, but results and performances have been hugely disappointing.

Pereira is a very good and experienced manager who finished third in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai SIPG, but it is not going to be easy for him to make an instant impact on the Everton team in the middle of the season.