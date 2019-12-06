Report: Everton approach Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

According to The Times, Everton have made an approach to former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Marco Silva from the role recently.

The Merseyside outfit are struggling at the moment, and results and performances have been hugely disappointing.

Pochettino was recently relieved of his duties at Tottenham, and The Times has claimed that Premier League rivals Everton have made an approach to the Argentine.

Brilliant managerial appointment for Everton

Pochettino was absolutely superb during his time at Tottenham, and there is no doubt that Argentine would be a brilliant managerial appointment for the Merseyside outfit.

The former Southampton boss has shown that he can build a strong team even amid limited resources, and he could be the one who turns Everton into the force that they want to be.

Everton are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 14 points from 15 matches.

The Toffees will take on Chelsea at Goodison Park in the league on Saturday afternoon.