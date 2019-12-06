Report: Crystal Palace could rescue £27m Cenk Tosun from Everton

Cenk Tosun started just two Premier League games all season for Everton but will Marco Silva's sacking block a potential move to Crystal Palace?

Everton misfit Cenk Tosun is keen to stay and prove himself in the Premier League, according to Bleacher Report, with Crystal Palace keen to rescue the Turkey international from his Goodison Park purgatory.

If there is one Everton player who could be forgiven for popping the champagne corks when Marco Silva slinked away from Merseyside on Thursday night, it is a centre-forward who joined Everton in a £27 million deal almost two years ago.

A regular initially under Sam Allardyce, Tosun was barely given a look in during a season-and-a-half alongside Silva, despite a galling lack of natural goalscorers in the Everton squad. The 28-year-old has started just two Premier League games all season.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Silva’s departure will hand Tosun a chance to salvage his Everton career but if the new manager takes the same stance as his predecessor, the former Besiktas talisman could seize a fresh start at Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson’s side are flying high in the Premier League but, despite Jordan Ayew’s admirable efforts, a new centre-forward is a must. Palace have been linked before and, according to BR, they are the only top flight club showing an interest as it stands.

Besiktas, whom Tosun fired to successive Super Lig titles in 2016 and 2017, would love to sign him on loan. But Tosun has a young family and wants to stay and build a life in Britain.

A prolific goalscorer in Turkey who even found the net four times in six Champions League games in 2017/18, Tosun could thrive alongside Wilf Zaha and Andros Townsend at Selhurst Park.