Quick links

Crystal Palace

Everton

Premier League

Report: Crystal Palace could rescue £27m Cenk Tosun from Everton

Danny Owen
Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace shows appreciation to the fans prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton at Selhurst Park on September 16, 2017 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cenk Tosun started just two Premier League games all season for Everton but will Marco Silva's sacking block a potential move to Crystal Palace?

Cenk Tosun of Everton FC looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton FC at Selhurst Park on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Everton misfit Cenk Tosun is keen to stay and prove himself in the Premier League, according to Bleacher Report, with Crystal Palace keen to rescue the Turkey international from his Goodison Park purgatory.

If there is one Everton player who could be forgiven for popping the champagne corks when Marco Silva slinked away from Merseyside on Thursday night, it is a centre-forward who joined Everton in a £27 million deal almost two years ago.

A regular initially under Sam Allardyce, Tosun was barely given a look in during a season-and-a-half alongside Silva, despite a galling lack of natural goalscorers in the Everton squad. The 28-year-old has started just two Premier League games all season.

 

Now, it remains to be seen whether Silva’s departure will hand Tosun a chance to salvage his Everton career but if the new manager takes the same stance as his predecessor, the former Besiktas talisman could seize a fresh start at Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson’s side are flying high in the Premier League but, despite Jordan Ayew’s admirable efforts, a new centre-forward is a must. Palace have been linked before and, according to BR, they are the only top flight club showing an interest as it stands.

Cenk Tosun of Everton has a shot blocked by Jack Stephens of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Everton FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 09, 2019 in...

Besiktas, whom Tosun fired to successive Super Lig titles in 2016 and 2017, would love to sign him on loan. But Tosun has a young family and wants to stay and build a life in Britain.

A prolific goalscorer in Turkey who even found the net four times in six Champions League games in 2017/18, Tosun could thrive alongside Wilf Zaha and Andros Townsend at Selhurst Park.

Cenk Tosun of Everton celebrates after scoring a goal to make it it 1-1 during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on November 3, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch