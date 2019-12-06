Quick links

Report: Arsenal and Watford contacted Vitor Pereira but Everton lead the chase

Danny Owen
A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Three Premier League clubs, Arsenal, Watford and Everton, are lining up to bring Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira to the Premier League.

Shanghai SIPG head coach Vitor Manuel Pereira reacts during 2019 China Super League - Beijing Guoan v Shanghai SIPG at Beijing Workers Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Beijing, China.

Everton are set to hold talks with Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira, according to Sky Sports, while Arsenal and Watford also have an interest in a managers who is earning a staggering £30 million-a-year in China.

The 51-year-old Portuguese is hardly considered as one of the elite tacticians of world football but, despite spending the last two years hidden away in the far east, Pereira has Premier League clubs queuing up to hand him his first ever job in England.

 

Sky claims that the former Olympiakos and Al Ahli coach is open to the idea of replacing compatriot Marco Silva at Everton with negotiations expected to begin within the next day or so.

Arsenal and Watford, who sacked Unai Emery and Quique Sanchez Flores last week, have also made contact with a man who was handed his big break at Porto eight years ago after assisting Andre Villas Boas at the Estadio do Dragao.

FC Porto Head Coach, Andre Villas Boas and his Assitant Vitor Pereira

Pereira, who has won league titles in Portugal, Greece and China, was also under consideration by Chelsea before they put their faith in club legend Frank Lampard and it’s fair to say he will have to take a massive pay cut if he wants to take over at Goodison Park.

He is one of the highest paid managers in the world, earning a remarkable £30 million per season (or £570k-a-week). It remains to be seen whether Pereira is willing to put his professional reputation above his bank balance.

Head coach Vitor Pereira of Shanghai SIPG attends a training session before the AFC Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Shanghai SIPG at Saitama...

