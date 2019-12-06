A guide for how to possibly fix the issue with Red Dead Redemption 2 crashing on Steam.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available to buy on Steam, but the PC launch again hasn't gone smoothly. The game's release has been received with mixed reviews thanks to the Rockstar Games Launcher and technical issues, and numerous players have reported that the title has been crashing for them when trying to start it up.

The open-world wild west experience is Rockstar Games' magnum opus, but its arrival on PC has been nothing short of disastrous. For those who booted up Red Dead Redemption 2 on the master race back in November, the recent qualms from the Steam community about bugs and issues will sound eerily familiar.

One of the many recurring complaints from numerous users on Steam is that the game keeps crashing when attempting to start it up, but there may be a bizarre and simple workaround fix for this very annoying and intrusive dilemma.

How to fix Red Dead Redemption 2 crashing on Steam

You can stop Red Dead Redemption 2 from crashing on Steam by unplugging your controller.

According to several users on a Reddit post, they have been able to stop Red Dead Redemption 2 from crashing by opening without a controller plugged in.

This is admittedly a bizarre workaround, but it's one that is said to have worked wonders for multiple people. So, if you're having an issue with the game crashing at start, just try unplugging your controller before opening the title next time to see if it suddenly works.

Obviously this isn't an issue that has affected everyone as some Steam users have claimed to be able to play Red Dead Redemption 2 without any crashes or other game-breaking drawbacks.

But, for those who are suffering crashes, hopefully the above will help you out in the meantime.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.