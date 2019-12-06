Reading's Charlie Adam claims Leeds United fans were 'quiet' at the Madejski Stadium

Leeds United are sitting in the automatic places in the Championship table.

Reading midfielder Charlie Adam has claimed that the Leeds United fans were 'quiet' when they visited the Madejski Stadium last month.

Leeds secured a late 1-0 win on that day, with Jack Harrison netting the goal, as Adam wasn't part of Reading's matchday squad for that game.

Whether it be home, and in particular away, Leeds are known to have a huge following, as they did during that game in late November.

But speaking to Football Daily, former Scotland international, Adam stated that the Leeds fans were 'quiet' and they had a bit of an 'edge' about them during that game.

"When they come to our place they were quiet," Adam told the Football Daily. "There was an edge to them. 87th minute they scored a goal, but they were edgy for the whole game and the goal came out of nowhere."

Leeds fans will be on their travels again on Saturday afternoon when they take on their near-neighbours Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have started off the campaign in a poor fashion, as they face a tough test against Marcelo Bielsa's men.

With Leeds playing in the early kick-off, they have the chance to move to the top of the table for the time being, as West Brom currently sit top of the tree with only one defeat to their name this term.