Rangers youngsters share why they joined Gers ahead of other clubs

9th September 2017, Ibrox Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Rangers versus Dundee; General view of Ibrox, home of Rangers
The Rangers trio have all recently moved to Ibrox, but have yet to break into Steven Gerrard's senior side.

A trio of young Rangers players have shared their reasons for joining the Gers - in some cases, ahead of other clubs.

Chris McKee, Lewis MacKinnon and Ross McCausland have each arrived at Rangers from the Northern Irish side, Linfield, within the past 18 months.

 

And McKee, MacKinnon and McCausland were each asked this week what it was that lured them to Ibrox.

Speaking via the Rangers Youth Development Co on Twitter, the teens replied:

 

 

 

 

McKee, MacKinnon and McCausland still have a way to go before they are considered for Steven Gerrard's senior side.

But the Northern Irish youngsters should be encouraged by the Rangers manager's willingness to utilise youth throughout his first 18 months at Ibrox.

Glenn Middleton of Rangers celebrates after he scores the second goal of the game during the Betfred Scottish League Cup Quarter Final match between Rangers and Ayr United on September 26,...

Glenn Middleton, Stephen Kelly, Jordan Houston, Serge Atakayi and Dapo Mebude have all made their debuts under the Liverpudlian, while Jamie Barjonas was recently awarded a new contract off the back of his performances below the first team.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

