Rangers youngsters share why they joined Gers ahead of other clubs

The Rangers trio have all recently moved to Ibrox, but have yet to break into Steven Gerrard's senior side.

A trio of young Rangers players have shared their reasons for joining the Gers - in some cases, ahead of other clubs.

Chris McKee, Lewis MacKinnon and Ross McCausland have each arrived at Rangers from the Northern Irish side, Linfield, within the past 18 months.

And McKee, MacKinnon and McCausland were each asked this week what it was that lured them to Ibrox.

Speaking via the Rangers Youth Development Co on Twitter, the teens replied:

CM – For me I came to Rangers because I grew up as a fan and Rangers is as big if not bigger than the clubs in England. When I came here I was made to feel at home. That wasn’t the case when I was in England. So I just wanted to come here.https://t.co/JvrJy8pLNI — Rangers Youth DC (@rfc_rydc) December 5, 2019

RM – As Chris said I am a Rangers fan too. I just thought there was more of a pathway at Rangers as has been seen by some of the academy players already. https://t.co/JvrJy8pLNI — Rangers Youth DC (@rfc_rydc) December 5, 2019

LM – I would say the same. When I first came in here I was made welcome and a lot more comfortable than other clubs I had been at before.https://t.co/JvrJy8pLNI — Rangers Youth DC (@rfc_rydc) December 5, 2019

LM – I am a Rangers fan as well.https://t.co/JvrJy8pLNI — Rangers Youth DC (@rfc_rydc) December 5, 2019

McKee, MacKinnon and McCausland still have a way to go before they are considered for Steven Gerrard's senior side.

But the Northern Irish youngsters should be encouraged by the Rangers manager's willingness to utilise youth throughout his first 18 months at Ibrox.

Glenn Middleton, Stephen Kelly, Jordan Houston, Serge Atakayi and Dapo Mebude have all made their debuts under the Liverpudlian, while Jamie Barjonas was recently awarded a new contract off the back of his performances below the first team.