Rangers manager Steven Gerrard responds to talk Borna Barisic and Steven Davis could miss Sunday's cup final

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that a few of his Ibrox stars are carrying knocks.

Steven Gerrard has revealed that a few of his Rangers players are carrying knocks ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup final.

Borna Barisic and Steven Davis are two of the players whose participation at Hampden Park is rumoured to be in doubt.

Subscribe

Asked for an update on Barisic, who missed Rangers' 2-2 draw at Aberdeen on Wednesday night, the Gers boss Gerrard told the club's official Youtube channel: "He's done a light session today. He's done three-quarters of that. We're very hopeful.

"But, with respect, we've still got to do one more full session tomorrow. So Borna and a few more, who are carrying knocks from Wednesday night, we'll give them all as late as possible and give them the best chance to make themselves available.

"It's important that they say to us, 'Yes, I'm 100 per cent fit and ready', because it's going to be a tough challenge on Sunday against a good team (Celtic). There's a possibility it can go further than the 90 minutes. The players need to prove to me tomorrow that they're ready."

And on talk that Davis could be one of those to whom Gerrard was referring, the Liverpudlian replied: "I don't read what's online, I don't get involved. Those days stopped a long time ago.

"You get a lot of that at Rangers - a lot of online opinion and keyboard warriors going about their business.

"But we've still got one full session left. I'll give you that we've got a few carrying knocks, of course, but that's probably normal coming after a tough game on Wednesday night.

"But we will have everyone out there in the morning trying to get through the last session. If that's the case, I should have a fully fit group to pick from."

Gerrard later added that things could go 'either way' with those who are carrying knocks and stressed that he will think about the Rangers supporters, the club and the team before finalising his selection.

Jon Flanagan could once again deputise should Barisic fail to make the Celtic game, with Glen Kamara Davis's likely replacement.

Rangers fans - with everyone fit, what eleven would you go with at Hampden?