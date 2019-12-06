Quick links

Possible Eddie Nketiah exit could end up benefitting Leeds United

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up
Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah could be returning to Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Arsenal are considering recalling Eddie Nketiah from Leeds United and arranging a new loan where he can play more regularly, The Mail report.

This appears to be a blow for Leeds, who see Nketiah as a valuable player in the squad, just not as a weekly starter.

Arsenal want more, as is their prerogative to do so, and Leeds will be left looking for a new striker if Nketiah exits.

 

This might end up working out for the best for Leeds, as good as Nketiah is.

Nketiah is clearly talented, but he has not won over manager Marcelo Bielsa enough to force his way into Leeds' regular starting line up, even when Patrick Bamford was struggling for goals.

His exit will force Leeds into adding a new striker, and they could end up with a superior option.

L-R Jake Cooper of Millwall and Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United

Leeds shouldn't look for another young talent like Nketiah. It's unlikely they will find a better one.

Instead they need to look to a proven Championship goalscorer, like a Dwight Gayle.

Leeds need to find somebody Marcelo Bielsa is prepared to trust, and if they can do that, they will be better off than they are currently.

When the promotion race gets tight and Leeds need goals, their striker options will decide their fate.

The potential Nketiah exit gives them and opportunity to try and improve, out of necessity. Its an opportunity they wouldn't have explored otherwise.

Eddie Nketiah of England looks on during the UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifier between England and Austria at Stadium MK on October 15, 2019 in Milton Keynes, England.

Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

