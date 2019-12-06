Possible Eddie Nketiah exit could end up benefitting Leeds United

Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah could be returning to Arsenal.

Arsenal are considering recalling Eddie Nketiah from Leeds United and arranging a new loan where he can play more regularly, The Mail report.

This appears to be a blow for Leeds, who see Nketiah as a valuable player in the squad, just not as a weekly starter.

Arsenal want more, as is their prerogative to do so, and Leeds will be left looking for a new striker if Nketiah exits.

This might end up working out for the best for Leeds, as good as Nketiah is.

Nketiah is clearly talented, but he has not won over manager Marcelo Bielsa enough to force his way into Leeds' regular starting line up, even when Patrick Bamford was struggling for goals.

His exit will force Leeds into adding a new striker, and they could end up with a superior option.

Leeds shouldn't look for another young talent like Nketiah. It's unlikely they will find a better one.

Instead they need to look to a proven Championship goalscorer, like a Dwight Gayle.

Leeds need to find somebody Marcelo Bielsa is prepared to trust, and if they can do that, they will be better off than they are currently.

When the promotion race gets tight and Leeds need goals, their striker options will decide their fate.

The potential Nketiah exit gives them and opportunity to try and improve, out of necessity. Its an opportunity they wouldn't have explored otherwise.