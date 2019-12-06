Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to get Battle Points (BP) to buy Bottle Caps

A short guide for how to get Battle Points (BP) in Pokemon Sword and Shield in order to buy Bottle Caps.

Despite all the hoopla prior to its launch about the reduced Pokedex, Pokémon Sword and Shield has been a massive success with a large number of fans thoroughly enjoying the instalment. If you're one of the many people enjoying it but are confused about how to buy items that require the in-game currency of BP, in this article you'll discover everything you must know about how to get and earn Battle Points for Bottle Caps.

There's plenty of endgame content in Pokémon Sword and Shield for once you've completed the main campaign and narrative, and one of the many things you can do includes frequenting the Battle Tower.

The Battle Tower is necessary to getting the IV Checker, and - as you've probably already predicted - it's the place where you get and earn Battle Points.

How do you get Battle Points (BP) in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

You get Battle Points (BP) in Pokémon Sword and Shield by competing in the endgame Battle Tower.

This Battle Tower sees you fight against other Pokémon trainers, and winning matches naturally rewards you with BP.

Fights can be contested as singles or doubles, but this doesn't make much of difference as you still earn just as much BP for winning either way.

How do you get Bottle Caps in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

You can get Bottle Caps in Pokémon Sword and Shield by exchanging 25 Battle Points (BP) at the Battle Tower.

The Digging Duo can also dig Bottle Caps up, but the most common method is to simply buy them with BP.

As for why you want the rare item, it's because they're essentially fundamental to maxing out one of your Pokémon's IVs.

Individual Values are stats your Pokémon is born with and - once you unlock the Battle Tower - any level 100 Pokémon of yours can get one of their IVs maxed with the use of a Bottle Cap and Hyper Training.

