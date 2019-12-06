Quick links

Premier League

Peter Crouch comments on Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian

Subhankar Mondal
Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Peter Crouch working for BT Sport before the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crvena Zvezda (formerly Red Star Belgrade)...
Adrian is the second-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool.

Adrian of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Peter Crouch said on Amazon Prime TV (7:27pm, December 4, 2019) that he is unsure about Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

The former Liverpool striker is unsure about the ex-West Ham United goalkeeper, and believes that the 32-year-old lacks the confidence that the Reds’ first-choice custodian Alisson has.

 

Crouch said about Adrian on Amazon Prime TV (7:27pm, December 4, 2019): “He has done okay. At the start of the season, he made some good saves.

"He is not as comfortable as I would like. Alisson, just for me, just breeds confidence. I think he has got away with a few mistakes and not been punished for them.”

Adrian of Liverpool celebrates the goal scored by Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in...

Decent deputy

Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Adrian cannot be compared to the Brazil international goalkeeper at all.

However, the former West Ham star is a very good deputy who can do a good job when called upon.

True, the 32-year-old has made mistakes when he has been called into action this campaign, but the Spaniard has made some important saves.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp himself praised Adrian recently, telling the club’s official website that he was “incredible” against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League last weekend.

The Reds are the favourites to win the Premier League title this season and should also progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Adrian of Liverpool celebrates the goal scored by Divock Origi of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in Liverpool,...

