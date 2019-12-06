Peter Crouch comments on Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian

Adrian is the second-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool.

Peter Crouch said on Amazon Prime TV (7:27pm, December 4, 2019) that he is unsure about Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

The former Liverpool striker is unsure about the ex-West Ham United goalkeeper, and believes that the 32-year-old lacks the confidence that the Reds’ first-choice custodian Alisson has.

Crouch said about Adrian on Amazon Prime TV (7:27pm, December 4, 2019): “He has done okay. At the start of the season, he made some good saves.

"He is not as comfortable as I would like. Alisson, just for me, just breeds confidence. I think he has got away with a few mistakes and not been punished for them.”

Decent deputy

Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Adrian cannot be compared to the Brazil international goalkeeper at all.

However, the former West Ham star is a very good deputy who can do a good job when called upon.

True, the 32-year-old has made mistakes when he has been called into action this campaign, but the Spaniard has made some important saves.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp himself praised Adrian recently, telling the club’s official website that he was “incredible” against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League last weekend.

The Reds are the favourites to win the Premier League title this season and should also progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.