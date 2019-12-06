Peter Crouch raves about Liverpool winger Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane played well for Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Peter Crouch said on Amazon Prime TV (10:15pm, December 4, 2019) that Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has taken his game to another level.

The former Liverpool striker made the comments about Mane following the Reds’ 5-2 win against Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old Senegal international winger scored in the 45th minute and had a brilliant game overall.

According to WhoScored, the former Southampton star took three shots of which one was on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 70.6%, won one header, took 39 touches, attempted four dribbles, and made one tackle.

Crouch said about Mane on Amazon Prime TV (10:15pm, December 4, 2019): “Mane has gone up a level again for me. I just love watching him play. Electric. Devastating.”

Important player for Liverpool

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £34 million.

The former RB Salzburg star has steadily progressed over the years, and he is now, without doubt, one of the best players in the world.

According to WhoScored, Mane has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in the process.