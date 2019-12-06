Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Peter Crouch raves about Liverpool winger Sadio Mane

Subhankar Mondal
Amazon Prime presenter Peter Crouch looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sadio Mane played well for Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool reacts after missing the goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Peter Crouch said on Amazon Prime TV (10:15pm, December 4, 2019) that Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has taken his game to another level.

The former Liverpool striker made the comments about Mane following the Reds5-2 win against Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old Senegal international winger scored in the 45th minute and had a brilliant game overall.

 

According to WhoScored, the former Southampton star took three shots of which one was on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 70.6%, won one header, took 39 touches, attempted four dribbles, and made one tackle.

Crouch said about Mane on Amazon Prime TV (10:15pm, December 4, 2019): “Mane has gone up a level again for me. I just love watching him play. Electric. Devastating.”

Sadio Mane of Liverpool controls the ball under pressure from Mason Holgate and Michael Keane of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on...

Important player for Liverpool

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £34 million.

The former RB Salzburg star has steadily progressed over the years, and he is now, without doubt, one of the best players in the world.

According to WhoScored, Mane has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in the process.

Amazon Prime presenter Peter Crouch looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch