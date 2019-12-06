Paul Robinson suggests Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur should move for Aston Villa central defender Tyrone Mings, suggests Paul Robinson.

Paul Robinson suggested on Sky Sports News (10:28am, December 5, 2019) that Tottenham Hotspur should make a move for Aston Villa central defender Tyrone Mings in the January transfer window.

The former Tottenham goalkeeper believes that Mings would fit in perfectly with the current Spurs team.

Robinson has urged Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho to follow the example of Manchester United in the summer transfer window when they signed central defender Harry Maguire for a fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £80 million.

Robinson said on Sky Sports News (10:28am, December 5, 2019): “If he has had a conversation with Daniel Levy and he has got some money, I would love to see Jose just go and buy Tyrone Mings, the same as Manchester United did with Harry Maguire.

"I think somebody like Tyrone Mings would fit in perfectly in with the Tottenham side and be exactly what they need.”

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

With Toby Alderweireld out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season and Jan Vertonghen now 32 years of age, Spurs could do with a new defender, and Mings would be a good signing.

The 26-year-old central defender has done well at Villa, and the England international could be tempted to move to Tottenham in the January transfer window and work with Mourinho.

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season and have already progressed to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.