Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa

Premier League

Paul Robinson suggests Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings for Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa takes a throw in during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 04, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur should move for Aston Villa central defender Tyrone Mings, suggests Paul Robinson.

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa

Paul Robinson suggested on Sky Sports News (10:28am, December 5, 2019) that Tottenham Hotspur should make a move for Aston Villa central defender Tyrone Mings in the January transfer window.

The former Tottenham goalkeeper believes that Mings would fit in perfectly with the current Spurs team.

Robinson has urged Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho to follow the example of Manchester United in the summer transfer window when they signed central defender Harry Maguire for a fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £80 million.

 

Robinson said on Sky Sports News (10:28am, December 5, 2019): “If he has had a conversation with Daniel Levy and he has got some money, I would love to see Jose just go and buy Tyrone Mings, the same as Manchester United did with Harry Maguire.

"I think somebody like Tyrone Mings would fit in perfectly in with the Tottenham side and be exactly what they need.”

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

With Toby Alderweireld out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season and Jan Vertonghen now 32 years of age, Spurs could do with a new defender, and Mings would be a good signing.

The 26-year-old central defender has done well at Villa, and the England international could be tempted to move to Tottenham in the January transfer window and work with Mourinho.

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season and have already progressed to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa gets tackled by Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch