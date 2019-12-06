Paul Robinson comments on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli

Dele Alli is playing well for Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Paul Robinson suggested on Sky Sports News (10:30am, December 5, 2019) that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli got complacent under Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Tottenham goalkeeper believes that Alli needed a change of manager, and that Jose Mourinho has been appointed the Spurs head coach at just the right time for him.

Mourinho was recently appointed as the Tottenham boss following the departure of Pochettino.

Robinson said about Alli on Sky Sports News (10:30am, December 5, 2019): “Jose has come in just at the right time for me. As a player, and I am speaking from personal experience as well, when you deal with a manager for any length of time, you become complacent.

“He had Pochettino for five years. He knows what he is doing on a Monday, on a Tuesday, he will know the routine, he will have become complacent, and to an extent relaxed under a certain manager."

Back in form

Alli was starting to play well before Mourinho was appointed the Tottenham head coach, and under the former Chelsea manager, the England international has been brilliant.

Deployed as the playmaker, the 23-year-old is scoring goals, creating chances and linking up play, and he seems to be enjoying himself.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder - who signed for Tottenham in February 2015 and spent the second half of the 2014-15 campaign on loan at Milton Keynes Dons - has made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process.