Our view: West Ham should pay £17m to solve Roberto blunder

Premier League strugglers West Ham United have reportedly identified Ugurcan Cakir as the replacement for Roberto Jimenez.

With the January transfer window just weeks away, West Ham United are counting the cost of arguably their biggest transfer mistake in recent memory.

After just six Premier League starts, Spanish 'shot-stopper' Roberto Jimenez has already sealed his place in the pantheon of infamous goalkeeping duds. Manchester United had Massimo Taibi, Portsmouth had Kostas Chalkias, and West Ham have a 33-year-old who, for reasons unknown to anyone at the London Stadium, was nicknamed ‘The Wall’ during his time in La Liga.

According to The Guardian, West Ham are set to get rid of Roberto as early as January, after just half a season in the English capital. And Mario Husillos, the man who brought the former Malaga man to London, is set to pay with his job. That is just how bad Roberto has been.

Of course, with the 33-year-old on his way out in a flurry of miscued clearances and fumbled crosses and ironic cheers, West Ham will now have to find a replacement for a man who was, at least in theory, supposed to offer some reliable competition for stricken number one Lukasz Fabianski.

According to Aksam, the coveted Turkish international Ugurcan Cakir is in the Hammers’ sights but he will cost a damn sight more than Roberto did. The Northern Echo claimed recently, when the Trabzonspor talisman was linked with Newcastle, that it would take around £17 million to lure him away from the Super Lig outfit.

£17 million - that is a lot of money to spend on solving a problem of West Ham’s own making. But they only have themselves, or Husillos in particular, to blame with the coffers set to take a substantial hit in the new year.

If there is one positive that can be taken out of a rather degrading situation, however, it's that Cakir has his best years ahead of him at just 24 - unlike the ageing, butter-palmed Roberto.

Cakir's virtuoso performances between the sticks for Trabzonspor since the start of last season suggest that Fabianski, even when he returns to full fitness, cannot afford let his impeccable standards slip.