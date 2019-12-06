'One of the best': Reported Tottenham target Milan Skriniar loves Mourinho

Could Jose Mourinho do the seemingly impossible and take Milan Skriniar away from his arch rival Antonio Conte and bring the Inter Milan star to Spurs?

It seems that the admiration between Milan Skriniar and Jose Mourinho is very much mutual.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Mourinho has instructed his Tottenham Hotspur scouts to attend Friday’s crunch Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Roma with the Slovakian centre-back in his sights.

And while the former Chelsea boss is quite clearly a big fan of a defender he wanted at Manchester United this time last year too, as reported by ESPN, Skriniar himself is a fully paid-up member of the Mourinho fan club.

"When some coach like Jose says that he is looking for a player like me or somebody else, it's always nice," the former Sampdoria stopper told ESPN. "Jose is one of the most famous, best, greatest coaches in the world.”

As Mourinho discovered some 14 months ago, however, luring Skriniar away from Italy is easier said than done. Even back in 2018, when Inter were still a million miles away from seizing Juventus’ crown, one of Europe’s top centre-halves had no interest in walking out on the Nerazzuri.

Flash forward to December 2019 and Inter are actually a point ahead of the Old Lady at the top of the Serie A table with Antonio Conte’s steely emerald gaze transforming an underachieving squad of misfits into a ruthless band of blood-thirsty foot soldiers.

And Skriniar is one of his most committed commanding officers.