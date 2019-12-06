Charlie Nicholas names two Burnley players who could give Tottenham an 'awkward afternoon'

Jose Mourinho will hope to get his Spurs side back on track at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Burnley.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has given his thoughts on Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming Premier League fixture with Burnley, singling out two players who could make it an "awkward afternoon" for Jose Mourinho's Spurs on Saturday (Sky Sports News).

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will see the Clarets come to town this weekend, a team that has been inconsistent and "unpredictable" this term, heading to North London on the back of two consecutive defeats, both at home too.

Spurs, meanwhile, have been left reeling from their 2-1 loss at Manchester United, a poor performance that followed a three-game winning run under Mourinho, albeit with two goals shipped in each of those games, and will be eager to get back on track.

Nicholas believes that Tottenham got a "reality check" at Old Trafford and claimed that "nothing appears to have changed" since Mourinho took the reins, and even though Burnley are also defensively weak, he reckons Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood could make life difficult for Spurs.

"Tottenham got a reality check at Old Trafford, with Manchester United exploiting their mess of a defence," Nicholas - who predicted a 1-1 draw - wrote on Sky Sports News. "Spurs were fortunate to escape with a 2-1 defeat. Nothing appears to have changed since Jose Mourinho's appointment.

"Burnley are the most unpredictable I have seen them under Sean Dyche. They are usually strong at home but have been unable to perform consistently on the road. They won't park the bus as Spurs, but they may have to because they are so weak defensively. That said, if Dyche can get a tune out of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, this will be an awkward afternoon for Tottenham."