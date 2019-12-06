Newcastle United fans react on Twitter to Alan Shearer's Premier League Team of the Week

Newcastle United triumphed this week as the Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was in inspired form - but Alan Shearer didn't pick him in his TOTW.

A number of Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Alan Shearer for his Premier League Team of the Week for matchday 15.

The Magpies ran out 2-0 winners over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Thursday night, a result which saw Steve Bruce's side go up to 11th in the table.

Newcastle broke the deadlock after 15 minutes when Allan Saint-Maximin opened his account for the Magpies, heading home Javier Manquillo's delivery.

Jonjo Shelvey then added a second after the interval, running through on goal and slotting home after being put through by Andy Carroll, VAR confirming the latter was onside.

Aside from the goals, Newcastle were solid at the back, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in absolutely inspired form to keep out numerous Sheff Utd attempts and retain a clean sheet.

Indeed, Chronicle Live gave Dubravka a 10 out of 10 rating, but Shearer opted to name Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita as his TOTW goalkeeper instead.

Needless to say quite a few Newcastle fans weren't impressed:

Shearer did, however, name Federico Fernandez in his XI, the only Newcastle played in a fairly mixed line-up featuring players from nine different teams.