Netflix: Has V-Wars season 2 been confirmed? Ian Somerhalder stirs intrigue!

V-Wars has recently arrived on Netflix, but already, fans are looking to the future.

The streaming service boasts a wealth of content, and with this latest addition, the vampire fans haven't been left with much to complain about. Netflix does well to cater to all demographics and fandoms, whether you're into anime or music documentaries - it has a bit of everything.

Sure, the TV selection is stronger than the film library, but considering they've recently unveiled Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story - both earning huge Oscar buzz - there's not much to complain about on that front either.

Amidst talk of these two gems, there is discussion of V-Wars, which premiered on Thursday, December 5th 2019.

Has V-Wars season 2 been confirmed?

As of yet, V-Wars season 2 hasn't been confirmed.

However, actor Ian Somerhalder has us excited for the future. In an interview with Digital Spy, he said: "Season one of shows, they're tough. You're trying to find your footing, you're trying to find your character, you're trying to find the look of the show. You're really learning a lot..."

Reflecting on the ten-episode length and looking ahead, he added: "It's a really condensed way of telling the story... and we just kind of scratch the surface. That's why I'm excited to present season one, because I know what's coming, and the subsequent seasons of what we have lined up for the show are, pardon my French, they're f***ing sick. They really are!"

So, while it hasn't been confirmed, a second season sounds very promising.

Audiences talk V-Wars on Twitter

It's gone down well so far, and fans have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

One recently wrote: "Watching V-Wars. 2nd episode and I’m hooked. @iansomerhalder is amazing. If you loved him as Damon Salvatore, you’re gonna love him more as Dr. Luther Swann. Just amazing #VWars #VWarsNetflix."

Similarly, this fan added: "I started watching Jonathan Maberry's V-Wars on Netflix tonight. I finished the first episode and am hooked big time. Evil, bad-ass vampires. It's the best vampire series since The Strain. Fans of the undead have to check this out."

This viewer is clearly engrossed too: "Netflix needs to put back being able to see the time on your phone when you’re watching something.. I’ve been watching V-Wars for 6 hours straight and didn’t notice."

Another also weighed in: "V-Wars is really good. Six episodes in a row and still going on. @iansomerhalder is a brilliant actor..."

Ian Somerhalder on the importance of V-Wars

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ian opened up about the objectives of the show:

"We just really wanted to make sure that it was grounded in reality, because the story deals with a lot of social issues, environmental issues, a lot of things that we’re exposed to on the daily... As Jonathan says, it’s not a supernatural story. It’s about this virus that has been frozen for thousands of years, and because of global warming is now released and we are now exposed to it..."

He continues: "...which, by the way, is what’s happening in the scientific community as we speak. This could potentially be really f***ing bad. The social relevance side of this, dealing with the things that we’re dealing with right now, is what this show is really hitting on: Borders, racism, disease, fear, politics, the politics of fear, how it gets into our psyches and into our devices in the age of the algorithm. We’re up against a lot. For us, V-Wars is really about the 'what if'."

