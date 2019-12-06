Netflix: Meet the Home for Christmas cast - Norway's fantastic festive series!

With a title that might send you spiralling into doom or cringing beyond belief, Home for Christmas has proven itself to be the surprise star of Netflix's festive calendar.

We're used to soppy movies at this time of year. All of the Christmas tropes when it comes to filmmaking are so tried and tested that it's hard for anything to feel fresh when December comes around.

While Netflix has been partial to making overly-indulgent Christmas films such as The Princess Switch and A Christmas Prince, they have surprised all with their latest festive TV series.

Cue Home for Christmas, a Norwegian comedy series about a 30-year-old singleton searching for a date to bring home to her family. Although the premise may sound tired, there's nothing boring about Home for Christmas. With whip-smart comedy and a Bridget Jones quality about our protagonist Johanne, there's lots to like about this new show.

But little is known about the Norwegian stars of Home for Christmas, so, let's find out more about the cast here!

Ida Elise Broch as Johanne

The show would be nothing without its lead, Johanne.

Johanne is played brilliantly by Ida Elise Broch, a 32-year-old actress from Oslo.

Her breakthrough role came all the way back in 2007, when she starred in the Norwegian snowboarding movie, Switch. Over the past twelve years, Ida has starred in numerous films, however as all of her projects have been made in Norway, it is unlikely that Ida will be well-known with English and American audiences.

But after this tour de force, Ida will be everywhere!

Home for Christmas: Cast

Arthur Hakalahti as Sebastian: Arthur is a 24-year-old actor who has been working in the industry since 2013. Some of Arthur's major roles include starring in Hotel Cæsar as Stian Borg. He starred in the series for 127 episodes! He also played Kasper Folkestad in Skam.

Anette Hoff as Johanne's mother, Jorid: Anette is one of Norway's acting veterans, and for anyone who has seen Hotel Cæsar, she will be instantly recognisable as Juni Anker-Hansen. Anette played Juni for nearly 2,000 episodes! Some of her other credits include starring in Dark Waters (1995) and I Am Dina (2002).

Oddgeir Thune as Dr Henrik: His first role came all the way back in 2002, and Oddgeir has been steadily working on TV shows since. But Home for Christmas will definitely be Oddgeir's big break, taking on the role of handsome doctor.

Hege Schøyen as Bente (Head nurse): Hege an actress, known for Suffløsen (1999), Andre omgang (2007) and Blücher (1988). She is one of Norway's most popular actresses.

Kingsford Siayor as Thomas: Playing the bartender is Kingsford Siayor. Although Kingsford has been acting since 2003, this year has been his real breakthrough. Not only did he land the role in the Netflix series, but Kingsford played Sander in hit series, TWIN.

Also starring in Home for Christmas

There is a large cast in this six-part series. Highlighted on IMDb, the other cast includes:

- Dennis Storhøi: Dad Tor

- Bjørn Skagestad: Bengt Erik

- Samantha Gurah: Inga (Nurse)

- Christian Ruud Kallum: Morten (Brother)

- Helga Guren: Maria (Sister)

- Stian Blipp: Christian

- Iselin Shumba: Jeanette

All episodes of Home for Christmas are available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, December 5th 2019.