The cast for Netflix's Dead Kids features a host of Filipino talent

Looking for some thrills and chills from your next visit to Netflix? Look no further.

As Netflix's global audience expands, the diversity of the content that is coming to the platform has increased dramatically as well.

Long gone are the days where Netflix churned out nothing but US-based dramas and instead a wide array of varying content now permeates the site, including the Oscar-touted film Atlantics.

The latest project to arrive on Netflix from overseas is the Philipines-based film Dead Kids which mixes both the English language and Filipino.

Not only that, but the film also features a cast of up and coming talent from the Philipines as well.

ALSO ON NETFLIX: Meet the cast of Astronomy Club

What is Dead Kids about?

Dead Kids is a school-based thriller where a group of misfit teenagers plot to kidnap one of their classmates.

Their proposed victim is the school's rich, athletic and arrogant jock who they plan to ransom off.

However, as the kids are far from professional, their plan quickly goes awry in deadly fashion.

Unbelievably, Dead Kids is supposedly based in a genuine true story where a group of Filipino school kids really did kidnap a fellow student in the hopes of ransoming them off.

DEAD KIDS: Inside the true story of Netflix's latest original

When to watch

Dead Kids was first shown to audiences in mid-November at the Cinema One Originals Film Festival in the Philipines but arrived on Netflix to a global audience on December 1st and is available to stream now.

The film itself comes in at 94 minutes (or 1hr 30mins) long so it's an easily digestible watch unlike the recently released The Irishman which comes in at a staggering 209 minutes (3hrs 29mins).



Who is in the cast?

One of the biggest draws for Dead Kids is the fact that on show are a collection of Filipino actors, almost all of whom will be complete unknowns to most audiences which is fascinating if you're looking for some new acting talent to follow.

Sue Ramirez as Janina

Sue Ramirez, 23, stars as Janina, the film's main character. Sue's acting career began in 2011 and she has gone onto perform in 19 films and TV shows to date, according to IMDb.

The most prominent of her roles came in the films Just the Way You Are, Aswang and Cuddle Weather.

Khalil Ramos as Paolo

Khalil Ramos' role as Paolo is the 23-year-old actor's 22nd role in the acting business, making him the most experienced actor in the film.

After his career began in 2012 with a role in the series Princess and I, Khalil has also featured in the likes of 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten, She's Dating the Gangster and Liway.

Markus Paterson as Chuck

Markus Paterson is a 21-year-old Filipino-British actor who takes on the role of Chuck in Dead Kids.

His acting career only began in 2018 but his biggest gigs to date include the films Tres, Maalaala mo kaya and The Girl Allergic to WiFi.

Vance Larena as Blanco

Vance Larena's acting career only began in earnest in 2017 but he's already amassed 10 acting roles to his names.

In 2018, he appeared alongside Khalil Ramos in Liway and has also featured in Bakwit Boys and Open.

Kelvin Miranda as Sta. Maria

Kelvin Miranda is another actor in Dead Kids whose acting career began just two years ago in 2017.

Since then, his biggest projects have included Kambal, karibal, The Hopeful Romantic and Ang henerasyong sumuko sa love.

Gabby Padilla as Yssa

Gabby Padilla's acting career got underway in 2015 with the short film Paraluman but she has since appeared in the likes of Billie and Emma and Eerie.

Jan Silverio as Uy

And finally there is Jan Silverio who takes on only his second acting role in Dead Kids with his only other appearance coming in the film Abandoned.