Mourinho plan to revamp Tottenham defence comes with a warning after failure

Tottenham are reportedly looking at bringing in a new defence.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning to revamp Tottenham's defence.

After the team conceded eight goals in four games under Mourinho, it is perfectly understandable as to why.

The Independent reports Mourinho wants to make four new signings, including a goalkeeper, with Toby Alderweireld the only defender he wants to retain - and even then there are question marks due to his expiring contract.

The biggest question mark is over Mourinho personally, and his ability to do so.

When he was appointed at Manchester United in 2016, he faced the same challenge.

By time he left, the defence was hardly better off, despite his attempts to improve it.

Mourinho spent £80 million on a trio of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelöf and Diogo Dalot.

Bailly had a good first season but then went backwards, and Lindelöf took over a year to settle. The partnership never took off.

When Mourinho's United took on Tottenham in 2018, it was Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at the back. He even made a desperate move to play Ander Herrera in a three man backline.

Dalot has not been able to hold down a place and for most of Mourinho's time in charge, Antonio Valencia was his right-back.

Mourinho will argue that with more time, his signings may have come good. They still might, Lindelöf was excellent against Tottenham in midweek.

At Tottenham he needs instant improvement. His time at United was disappointing and his reputation took a hit.

He needs his signings for Tottenham to be successful, for both the team, and his own track record.

Tottenham will give him money, but he has to show he can use it wisely.